When the seventh inning began Tuesday the Bearcats seemingly had a comfortable, seven run lead. By the time it ended with Jacob Herrera tracking down a foul pop up the tying run was at the plate.

On in relief of Michael Hesson, Blakely Cobb got Jerron Massengale to pop up in foul ground with two aboard to end the Bearcats’ 11-8 win over Lamar, earning the Bearcats a split in the season series.

Hesson went six plus innings before being lifted but picked up his first win of the year.

Randon Ray drove in four runs for the Bearcats (10-7, 7-3 Conference 3A-4) , three on a bases loaded double, and Gabe Fennell was 3-for-4 on the day with an RBI. Brandon Ulmer also had a two-run triple for the Bearcats.

Ike Pelts took the loss but was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI and Zach West drove in three runs with two hits for the Warriors (9-7, 6-4).

Lamar 8 Lady Cats 6

The Lady Warriors beat the Lady Bearcats for the second straight day.

Baylee Moses had a two run double and Brooklyn Zarlingo had two hits and an RBI for the Lady Bearcats (8-6. 4-4).

Lamar(11-6, 6-2) got two hits from winning pitcher Mikayla Wilson and two RBI from Macie Pelts, who recorded a save.

Lady Rattlers 17 Mulberry 6

Magazine (1-7) won its first game of the season after the first seven hitters in the game reached base and all scored.

The Lady Rattlers put the game way with a nine run fourth inning.