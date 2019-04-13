-Deadlocked at the top of the league standings with one another, the West Side Eagles worked their way past the Mt. Vernon-Enola Warhawks 19-3 in a 1A-5 conference showdown Wednesday afternoon at home, overcoming an early 2-0 deficit to score six runs in the second inning and 12 in the fourth inning to propel themselves to first place in the league.

MVE senior Jacob Moix provided the opening score after coming in on an RBI triple off the bat of freshman Tyler Whitfield, who in turn scored on a single from junior Tanner Smith for a quick 2-0 advantage.

The Eagles answered with a run of their own in the bottom half of the first frame after freshman Travis Gentry doubled home sophomore Jared Cothren, leading to six straight runs in the second inning that was highlighted Gentry's two-RBI base knock and junior Colby Stout's single that brought in Gentry.

The visitors cut into their 7-2 deficit with a single and run from Moix, who reached home plate on a sac-fly to left field from Smith, however sophomore Wesley Booker grounded out to to the pitcher in Stout to retire the side, as Stout would begin and end the fourth inning for the Warhawk offense with strikeouts.

West Side used the momentum produced from the six scored runs in the second inning and their solid defensive work to piece together their biggest inning at the plate, scoring 12 runs on five hits, seven walks and three fielding errors. Among the many plays that tell the story of the scoring run include run-scoring from Stout, Coby Verser and Gentry, as Stout picked up two hits alone in the fourth to extend the lead to 19-3 before Gentry took over on the mound to get Whitfield to ground out, Smith to strikeout and Carter Smothers to pop out to first to end the ballgame, avenging an early-season 8-7 loss to the Warhawks at MVE.

Stout led the way for West Side (9-7, 7-2) with a 4-for-5 showing, scoring two runs while plating four. Gentry followed with a 3-for-4 day with four RBI and two runs scored. Stout earned the victory from the mound, striking out four, walking four and allowing three hits in 3.1 innings while Gentry retired two by strikeout and scattered two hits in 1.2 frames.

"That was a good win for us all around," said West Side head coach Shane Davis. "We knew it was going to be a battle. We are fortunate to have had that big inning like we did and I'm really proud of the kids, this was a big one for us."

The Eagles take sole possession of first place in the 1A-5 at 7-2, dropping MVE to 6-3.

"We still have a double- header set with Guy-Perkins and another battle with Sacred Heart. Earlier in the season, we had let two or three errors turn into seven or eight but we had to keep a short memory and keep fighting."

The 1A-5 District Tournament and 1A Region 3 Tournament will run through Greers Ferry, and Davis hopes his team can use the home field advantage as a building block with the postseason approaching.

"I definitely don't see it as a disadvantage. We still need to take care of business with our remaining conference schedule, as this league is still wide open. We are glad that district and regional are here, and hopefully we can continue our good play here. You always want to be playing your best brand of baseball at the end of the season, and I feel like we are getting closer to doing that, we just have to keep it up."

West Side play host to Ouachita today before welcoming Guy-Perkins to town on Monday.