Blakley Cobb hit a go-ahead solo home run in the sixth inning Friday and the Booneville Bearcats handed Fountain Lake their second Conference 3A-4 loss of the season.

The Cobras last lost in league play to the Bearcats, 11-10 in an 8-inning game on March 8, but this time it was a pitcher’s duel in the complex in Jessieville, with the Bearcats winning 2-1.

The Bearcats (11-7, 7-3) had tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth before Cobb hit his second home run of the year against Jake Turner, who went the distance and took the loss for Fountain Lake.

Carson Ray started the game for the Bearcats before giving way to Cobb (3-0).

Softball

The Lady Cats (9-6, 5-4) fell behind the Lady Cobras 6-0 and were down 6-5 unit a 17-run sixth inning in a 22-6 win that keeps Fountain Lake winless at 0-9 and 0-8.

Haley Gray, Keara Ross, Brooke Turner and Hayley Lunsford all had three runs batted in in support of Brooklyn Zarlingo.