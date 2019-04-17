The Quitman earned a least a share of the 2A-North conference title and the top seed at next week’s district tournament at South Side Bee Branch with a doubleheader sweep of Pangburn on Friday at the Quitman Sports Complex.

Quitman (18-3, 10-0 in the 2A-North) can earn the outright title with a win over Des Arc on Thursday or a loss by Pangburn on Friday at South Side.

In the opener, Marley Johnson was dominate in the circle striking out 12 while scattering two hits over seven innings as Quitman claimed a 9-0 victory.

The Bulldogs plated four in the first, two in the second and three more in the fourth as they banged out 15 hits.

Lead-off hitter Autumn Johnson led the way for Quitman by going 4-for-4 with three runs scored and three stolen bases. Riley Drake, Trinaty Ellington, Gracie Smith and Lillie Webb each picked up a pair of hits in the win for the Bulldogs.

Maddie Wallace started in the circle for Pangburn and was saddled with the loss as the Tigers could only manage singles by Katelyn Grayum and Kaitlyn Reed.

In the nigthcap, Quitman exploded with a 18 runs in the third to claim a 19-0 three-inning victory.

Quitman pounded out 16 hits in the win led by Autumn Johnson, who was 3-for-4 with three runs scored; Taylor Hooten, who was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs; and Riley Drake, who was 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs.

Kassie Rhodes doubled in the win and went the distance in the circle striking out six of the 11 batters she faced.

For Pangburn, Brinleigh Moiser’s third-inning single was the only hit.

HEBER SPRINGS SOCCER

Heber Springs swept a pair of 4A-North soccer matches from Southside Batesville on Monday at Panther Stadium.

In girls play, Heber Springs (6-5-2, 1-2 in the 4A-North) downed Southside Batesville, 6-nil. The Panthers led 3-nil at the half as Libby Stutts, Anna Moncada and Abbi Dew all netted first-half goals. In the second half, Moncada, Hope Hensley and Taylor Hammons all scored for Heber Springs.

For the boys, Heber Springs (8-2-1, 2-1 in the 4A-North) got a goal from Jackson Harrod at the 18:06 mark of the first half and made that stick in a 1-nil victory over Southside Batesville.

HEBER SPRINGS BASEBALL

Heber Springs claimed road nonconference victory at Hattieville on Friday with a 13-0 victory over Wonderview.

Connor Bise worked five innings on the mound to get the win striking out five and allowing five hits. Alec Kelley worked the sixth, striking out two, and was 2-for-3 at the plate with four runs scored and two RBIs.

Lyon College signee Nick Chaney was 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs as the Panthers outhit the Daredevils, 10-5.

Heber Springs plated two runs in the first, one in the third, two in the fourth and four runs each in the fifth and sixth innings.

Senior Dalton Hall was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs while John McBroom went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored.

Heber Springs wraps up regular season play on Thursday with a trip to Clarksville.

QUITMAN, PANGBURN BASEBALL

Quitman and Pangburn split a 2A-North doubleheader on Friday at the Quitman Sports Complex.

Quitman took the first game, 9-4, while Pangburn bounced back to blank the Bulldogs in the nightcap, 10-0.

In the first game, Quitman took an early 1-0 lead in the second as Jordan Mauldin walked and later scored on an error in the bottom of the second.

In the top of the third, the Tigers plated four runs as Luke Rolland and Chase Haire both homered for Pangburn. Quitman responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning and then tied things up a 4-4 in the fourth as Jaden Welch singled and later scored.

The score would remain the way until the bottom of the sixth when the Quitman scored five runs to take control of the game highlighted by a three-run homer by Isaac Clemmons.

Spencer Hartwick went the distance on the mound to claim the win for the Bulldogs. Drake Peterson paced Quitman at the plate by going 3-for-4 with a double, run scored and three RBIs.

For Pangburn, Jacob Burton was 2-for-4 with a run scored and RBI. Tanner Evans came on in the fifth and was saddled with the loss on the mound for the Tigers.

In the nightcap, Luke Rolland went the distance on the mound, allowing four walks, two hits while striking out nine.

Pangburn took advantage of five Quitman erros to plate four runs in the second, four more in the fourth and two in the fifth to claim the five-inning, run-rule win.

Trevor Evans homered for the Tigers while Easton Reaper when 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.

ROSE BUD SOFTBALL

Rose Bud clinched the 3A-1 East conference title on Thursday and claimed on a nonconference win on Friday.

On Thursday, Rose Bud downed Clinton, 13-0, to claim the conference title. The Ramblers banged out 14 hits as they scored three in the first, five in the second, one in the fourth and four more in the fifth to earn the win.

Joley Mitchell was 3-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in the win. Briley Chandler also tripled while Hope Hartle had two triples at the plate and scored four runs. Hope Hartle, Gracie Hartle, Hailey Vaughn and Kyann Hays all picked up two hits.

Gracie Hartle also had four RBIs on the afternoon and started in the circle striking out five in four innings of work to get the win.

On Friday, Rose Bud traveled to 4A Stuttgart and handed the Ricebirds a 9-1 setback in eight innings.

The game was scoreless through seven before the Ramblers (20-1) plated nine in the top of the seventh against Stuttgart (19-3).

Gracie Hartle went the distance in the circle to get the complete-game victory. She allowed four hits and five walks while striking out 14.

Rose Bud could only manage five hits off Stuttgart starter Hallie Siems, but made them count as Joley Mitchell, Hailey Vaughn, Shelbie Walker and Kyndal Rooks all reached on singles, with Mitchell’s driving in a pair of runs. Hope Hartle got the other hit for Rose Bud with a double that plated two in the top of the eighth.

BASEBALL STANDINGS

4A-4 Conference: 1. Pottsville (11-1,12-4); 2. Morrilton (9-4, 10-14); 3. Ozark (7-5, 12-9); 4. Heber Springs (7-5, 12-6); 5. Dardanelle (6-6, 7-9); 6. Clarksville (5-7, 9-10); 6. Dover (4-8, 7-11); 8. Subiaco Academy (0-13, 3-15).

3A-1 East: 1. Rose Bud (9-1, 17-8); 2. Clinton (8-2, 12-5); 3. Mountain View (8-2, 13-6); 4. Valley Springs (4-6, 9-10); 5. Bergman (2-6, 3-7); 6. Green Forest (2-7, 4-11); 7. Marshall (0-9, 1-16).

2A-5 North: 1. South Side Bee Branch (11-1, 21-4-1); 2. Conway St. Joseph (9-3, 14-7); 3. Pangburn (8-4, 13-11); 4. Conway Christian (7-5, 9-8); 5. Des Arc (6-4, 13-9); 6. Quitman (3-7, 4-12); 6. White County Central (1-11, 5-16); 8. Nemo Vista (1-11, 4-13).

1A-5: 1. West Side Greers Ferry (9-2, 11-8); 2. Wonderview (8-2, 10-8); 3. Morrilton Sacred Heart (7-3, 8-5); 4. Mount Vernon-Enola (7-3, 7-6); 5. Concord (4-8, 4-9); 6. Shirley (2-8, 4-11); 7. Guy-Perkins (0-10, 0-11).

SOFTBALL STANDINGS

4A-4 Conference: 1. Morrilton (10-1, 18-3); 2. Pottsville (8-3, 11-6); 3. Dardanelle (6-4, 15-6); 4. Clarksville (6-5, 12-13); 5. Ozark (4-6, 7-12); 6. Dover (3-7, 12-12); 7. Heber Springs (0-11, 6-18).

3A-1 East: 1. Rose Bud (10-0, 21-1); 2. Valley Springs (8-3, 11-7); 3. Mountain View (5-3, 5-7); 4. Clinton (5-3, 8-8); 5. Green Forest (3-6, 4-7); 7. Marshall (1-9, 3-11); 6. Bergman (0-8, 1-13).

2A-5 North: 1. Quitman (10-0, 18-3); 2. Pangburn (8-2, 15-6); 2. South Side Bee Branch (8-2, 13-11); 4. Nemo Vista (4-6, 6-13); 5. Des Arc (2-6, 2-9); 4. Conway St. Joseph (2-8, 3-13); 7. White County Central (0-10, 1-14).

1A-5: 1. Concord (11-0, 20-1); 2. Morrilton Sacred Heart (10-2, 13-4); 3. Mount Vernon-Enola (9-5, 11-5); 4. West Side Greers Ferry (6-5, 6-6); 5. Guy-Perkins (7-7, 10-8); 6. Rural Special (2-9, 2-9); 6. Wonderview (2-10, 2-16); 8. Shirley (1-10, 1-10).

SPRING SPORTS RESULTS/SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Friday, April 12

Rose Bud 9, Melbourne 1

Heber Springs 13, Wonderview 0

Quitman 9, Pangburn 4

Pangburn 10, Quitman 0

Ouachita 7, West Side 3

Monday, April 15

Clinton 17, Pangburn 7

Wonderview 10, Concord 0

Wonderview 17, Concord 5

West Side 10, Guy-Perkins 0

West Side 9, Guy-Perkins 1

Tuesday, April 16

Morrilton at Heber Springs

Rose Bud at Mountain View (DH)

West Side at Bradford

Thursday, April 18

Heber Springs at Clarksville

Carlisle at Pangburn

Des Arc at Quitman (DH)

Calico Rock at West Side

Friday, April 19

Bradford at Rose Bud

Pangburn at South Side (DH)

Quitman at Conway Christian (DH)

West Side at Hillcrest

SOCCER

Tuesday, April 9

Heber Springs 5, Wynne 2 (boys)

Thursday, April 11

Valley View 3, Heber Springs 1 (boys)

Valley View 6, Heber Springs 0 (girls)

Monday, April 15

Heber Springs 1, Southside Batesville 0 (boys)

Heber Springs 6, Southside Batesville 0 (girls)

Tuesday, April 16

Heber Springs at Jonesboro Westside (boys, girls)

Thursday, April 18

Heber Springs at Lonoke (boys, girls)

SOFTBALL

Thursday, April 11

Heber Springs 7, Newport 2

Rose Bud 13, Clinton 0

Concord 8, Cave City 3

Friday, April 12

Southside Batesville 7, Heber Springs 3

Rose Bud 9, Stuttgart 1 (8)

Quitman 9, Pangburn 0

Quitman 19, Pangburn 0

Monday, April 15

Vilonia 12, Heber Springs 2

Rose Bud 8, Greenbrier 2

Morrilton 2, Quitman 0

Guy-Perkins 6, West Side 1

West Side 3, Guy-Perkins 1

Concord 25, Wonderview 0

Tuesday, April 16

Morrilton at Heber Springs

Rose Bud at Mountain View

England at Pangburn (DH)

Baptist Prep at Quitman

Bradford at West Side

Salem at Concord

Wednesday, April 17

Rose Bud at Quitman

Thursday, April 18

Des Arc at Quitman (DH)

Concord at Bald Knob

West Side at Shirley (DH)

Friday, April 19

East Poinsett County at Rose Bud

Pangburn at South Side (DH)