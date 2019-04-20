Bryant Burns likes hitting against the Dardanelle Sand Lizards.

The Ozark junior had four hits and Duke Walker scored three runs to back the strong pitching of Ethan Dorrough on Friday in 4A-4 play.

Dorrough struck out four and allowed three earned runs as the Hillbillies (14-9, 9-5) completed the regular conference slate with a 12-5 win over Dardanelle.

Burns, who raised his season average to .427, went 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Back on March 14, Burns was 4-for-5 with a triple and double and four runs batted in a 13-7 win over the Sand Lizards.

Andrew Hopper had three hits in Friday's win. He and Jaxson Harris drove in two runs. Dorrough, Ty Williams and Sebastian Ross also had RBIs.

Greenwood 4, Farmington 3

Colton Sagely drove in Ethan Williams to cap a three-run seventh inning Friday as the Bulldogs rallied to beat Farmington, 4-3.

The Cardinals took a 3-1 lead into the final inning before Landry Jurecka, pinch-hitter Caden Brown and Williams hit consecutive singles to load the bases for Chance Eoff. The Bulldog outfielder walked to force home the second run, and Peyton Holt's RBI single tied the game at 3.

Sagely, who drove in Greenwood's first run, sent everyone home happy by hitting a ground ball that was misplayed for an error.

Jace Presley went the distance for the win, striking out seven and allowing two earned runs.

NLR 15, Southside 7

Grant Shahan's two-run single highlighted North Little Rock's wild 15-7 comeback over the Southside on Thursday in 6A-Central play.

Southside (7-17, 2-9) took a 6-0 lead into the fourth and still led 7-4 after four before dropping its ninth straight conference game. Sophomore Matthew Schilling took the loss, allowing eight runs (five earned) in five innings of work.

NLR tallied seven runs against the Mavericks' bullpen in the final two innings.

Shahan drove in four runs and Charlie Warren had three hits and three RBIs for the winners.

Breck Burris had four of the Mavericks' 13 hits. Schilling, Braiden Partin and Lucas Wood had two hits apiece.

John Henry Maloch, one of five Charging Wildcat pitchers, was the winning pitcher.

Lavaca 16, West Fork 2

Tyler Armistead, Jimmy Hall and Trevon Moore hit home runs to power the Golden Arrows to a 16-2 rout of West Fork.

Armistead also doubled for the Golden Arrows (9-4). Kaw-Liga Brewer had three hits and scored three times for the winners. Trey Castor walked five times and scored three times.

Hall went six innings for the win, striking out 10 and allowing one earned run.

Lavaca led 6-2 after six before exploding for 10 runs in the seventh, with Hall's leadoff homer setting the stage for the big inning.

Heber Springs 5, Clarksville 3

A two-out error opened the flood gates for the Heber Springs Panthers on Thursday, spoiling Clarksville's home finale.

Garret Hudspeth capped a four-run seventh with a two-out RBI single to give Heber Springs a 5-3 win over the Panthers, dropping Clarksville to 6-8 in the 4A-4.

Tough-luck loser Cole Clark retired the first two hitters in the inning before a two-out single prolonged the game. Two errors later, Clarksville found itself trailing in a game they had dominated.

Alex Snow led the Panthers with three hits. Clarksville's Cole Clark, Hayden Koch, John-Foster Case and Braden Nelson had two hits apiece.

Nicholas Chaney scattered 11 hits in six innings for Heber Springs (14-6, 9-5).