GREENWOOD — When Greenwood played Gravette a month ago, the Lady Bulldogs were shut out.

No doubt then, the Lady Bulldogs were determined to have a drastically different offensive outcome in Friday's rematch.

Greenwood responded to a 3-0 deficit in the top of the first inning by scoring two runs in each of the first two innings to go in front. The Lady Bulldogs then got strong pitching and defense to maintain that lead as they went on to post a 7-3 win.

The win avenged a 1-0 defeat to Gravette at last month's Farmington Tournament.

"There was definitely more aggression," Lady Bulldog lead-off batter Angela Price, who had two hits and scored three runs, said. "Like when I came up (Friday), I told myself we needed to be more aggressive and I think we did that as a whole.

"Setting the tone in the first inning was a big deal, and when they got (three) runs the first inning, we fought back from that and that set the tone."

Following Gravette's three-run top of the first, Greenwood (17-5) answered in its half with RBI singles from Ally Sockey and Rheding Wagoner to get within a run, 3-2.

Then in the second, with two out and two on, Mariah Hamilton connected on a pitch off the end of her bat and delivered a drive to left center, scoring both runners as Hamilton reached second with a double, putting the Lady Bulldogs ahead, 4-3.

Wagoner, the starting pitcher, then made that lead stand by going the first five innings. Her defense also helped out by turning two double plays.

The second double play came in the top of the fifth, after Gravette loaded the bases with nobody out. After Sockey, playing shortstop, threw to home plate for a force play, Wagoner got a comebacker hit right to her.

She threw to catcher Chloe Creekmore to get the lead runner, then Creekmore fired it over to first baseman Harley Terry to finish off the double play and keeping Greenwood ahead.

"It was so awesome; I didn't have a doubt in my mind that (the defense) was going to help get me out of it and they definitely did that," Wagoner said.

Greenwood relief pitcher Haven Clements came on to pitch the sixth and gave up a single to her first batter. But the next Gravette batter hit a grounder to Sockey, which started a 6-4-3 double play.

After allowing another single, Clements went on to retire the final four batters to finish with the save.

"(Gravette) had a good first inning, but we came in and bounced back and cut it to 3-2, and our pitchers really settled down and threw the ball well," Greenwood coach Ronnie Sockey said. "They got some big groundball outs and the defense played really good behind them. ... Our defense played well."

Greenwood added insurance runs in the fifth on Paxtyn Hayes' RBI single, followed by an RBI double in the sixth from Price, who came around to score on a throwing error.

The Lady Bulldogs also wanted to atone for Tuesday's doubleheader loss to Beebe in 5A-West play, which was the first two conference defeats by the Lady Bulldogs.

"It was a tough day against Beebe; everything we hit went right at them," Sockey said.

"(Against Gravette) we took advantage of a few mistakes on their defense throwing some balls away, and we got some great at-bats up and down the lineup. We're getting close to where we want to be, with a couple of weeks left (in the regular season)."

Price was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, three runs scored and an RBI. Hamilton was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs.

Gravette starting pitcher Bailey Elmore went 3-for-3, including a two-run double in the first which gave her team an early 3-0 advantage.

The Lady Bulldogs resume 5A-West play next week with a doubleheader at Alma. Originally scheduled for Tuesday, that series will now be played on Monday.