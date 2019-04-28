Back in the early 1960s, when flocks of college students heeded the advice of newly elected President John F. Kennedy and signed on to join the Peace Corps, young Americans found a way to see the world.

Noah Miller didn't need to join the Peace Corps to see parts of the United States he'd otherwise never dreamed of visiting. All he needed was his baseball glove, an overnight bag and a little imagination.

Green Bay, Big Spring, Waterloo, Battle Creek, Thunder Bay.

Today, it's El Paso.

It's 7:04 a.m. on a Friday morning. Wet dew covers the grass adjacent to Jack Barber Field, home to the Howard College Hawks.

It's a 5½-hour bus ride from Big Spring, Texas, to El Paso. Miles of flat, unattractive scenery dotted with single-family trailers, one-story houses and the occasional super convenient store where you can buy gas, chicken strips, a Mr. Goodbar and lottery tickets.

If you're lucky, someone before you will have flushed the toilet, too.

It's a long way from Van Buren, Arkansas, to Big Spring, Texas. It seems like an eternity to get from Big Spring to El Paso, too. But the Hawks are here.

Play ball!

"The style of the game a little different out here," Miller said. "It's really dry and the ball really flies. Here, it's all about home runs."

Big Spring isn't without the necessities young college students gravitate toward. Hwy. 87 cuts a swath through town, bypassing some local flavor — Subway, Whataburger and Al's & Son Bar-B-Q are among the favorites.

But Miller's right. The dry air can be brutal to a pitcher's earned run average. The right-hander, tall and lanky, has put down some decent numbers.

Back on April 12, just before the Hawks prepared for a series of road swings through Odessa, Hobbs, New Mexico, and El Paso, Miller faced one batter, threw four pitches, in fact, while preserving a win for John Carlos Ariza, a Belleville, New Jersey, native who like, the aforementioned Miller, has come to embrace the culture.

Holding teams to two runs in these parts is like strolling through the abutting desert without stepping on a rattlesnake.

Miller has been nothing short of sensational for the Hawks, boasting a 3-1 record with five saves and a 3.26 ERA. And, in 19 innings of work, he hasn't allowed a single home run.

Ariza, for the record, has given up five homers in 37 innings.

Next fall, when the grass begins to fade to yellow, and the locals are living and dying with every Dallas Cowboys football game, Noah Miller will be nearly 1,000 miles down a maze of interstates in the Nashville, Tennessee, suburb of Clarksville, where he'll continue his college baseball journey at Austin Peay State University.

Want to play baseball? Have a dream?

Buckle up.

Change of plans



Three summers ago, while trying to understand the Wisconsin slang, Miller was pitching for the Green Bay Bullfrogs of the North Woods League. Life was swell.

Then he hurt his elbow. Life wasn't swell anymore.

But Miller likes pitching. And he wasn't close to giving up on his dream.

Like all sports-crazy Arkansans, Noah Miller dreamed of pitching at Baum-Walker Stadium.

He was there, too. They gave him a No. 53 jersey.

But when he hurt his elbow following his freshman season, his options changed.

"When I got hurt after my freshman year, two of my friends, Alex Ronnebaum and Jaxon Williams, were coming here and they put me in contact with the coaches out there," Miller said.

Texas-bound

Leaving Arkansas for Texas was hard. And so was sitting.

After hurting his elbow, Miller watched a lot of baseball without participating.

"I had a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection in my elbow," Miller said. "I had an internal brace on my elbow. I was out for six weeks with no throwing, then I had a six-week throwing program."

He threw during a couple of intrasquad scrimmages last fall and was finally cleared by Thanksgiving.

"I went to practice," he said. "After surgery, I had therapy in Midland."

Back in February, he appeared his his first game and, on Feb. 10, won his first game in 18 months as Howard College edged San Jac-North, Roger Clemens' famed JUCO, by a 6-5 count.

It's good to be back.

"I like pitching," Miller said. "Pitching's my favorite part of it. It's kind of all eyes on you; you can control the game. You can go out there and compete."

Miller likes pitching backward. Soft early, hard late.

"I"m a big slider guy," he said. "Even in high school, I pitched backward. I would start hitters off with off-speed pitches. I throw more than most people."

Go Bullfrogs!

Prior to this spring, before the kid in the No. 24 jersey strode to the mound, Miller hadn't pitched since working in the North Woods League back in the summer of '17.

"It was awesome. I was excited to pitch again," Miller said. "To be in a school game that mattered, it had been over two years. I was excited to pitch again."

Established in 1994, originally with five teams, the North Woods League has become the Cape Cod League of the upper Midwest, expanding to 20 teams in 2017.

Jeff Weaver, the first NWL alum to make his MLB debut, and Juan Pierre, the second, were among 207 former Northwoods League players who've made it to the major leagues through 2018. The list includes the likes of Max Scherzer, Ben Zobrist and Chris Sale.

With 20 teams making up two divisions, the randomness of it — the Waterloo Bucks (Iowa), Mankato Moon Dogs of Thunder Bay, Ontario, the Battle Creek Bombers (Mich.), Rochester Honkers (Minn.) and Miller's Bullfrogs — give the league plenty of balance.

And, for Miller, more culture.

"I remember when I emailed my host family I started off with 'Ma'am,'" Miller said. "I think it's really cool to have new experiences. I never traveled much. Over spring break, I played in tournaments, and summer was all about baseball."

Tough love

Noah and brothers Matthew and Drew famously graduated from three different high schools — Matthew from Subiaco, where he played basketball for Tim Tencleve's Trojans, Drew from Southside, where he helped lead some of Charlie Cooper's squads, and Noah from Van Buren where, at 6-foot-4, he grew into a baseball player.

Not before some lessons learned in the driveway.

"I remember playing Drew in the driveway," Noah explained. "He would beat me 21-5 and then tell me what I did wrong, and then beat me again."

Tough love is something Miller's parents, Lisa and Sean, swore by.

"Both my parents were the oldest siblings in their families, so there wasn't a ton of sympathy," Miller said. "You had to learn to handle it. We're a very close family. Every Sunday, everyone comes over and we grill out and hang out by the pool."

Drew knows

Matthew Miller, 8½ years older than Noah, and Drew, five years his senior, give the Millers plenty of cheering options.

"We all have our different high schools to cheer for," Noah said. "It really helped me being the younger brother. I got beat a lot, but it helped me be a better player."

A young Noah leaned on Drew's every move, which included basketball. Drew Miller played college basketball at Rhodes (Memphis).

"When I was younger, I was always big on basketball and baseball. As a younger brother, I wanted to do what drew did. When I was real young, Drew was right there. But as I got older, baseball, that's what I was best at, so I learned to love it."

Three more years?

Miller's hoping that, since he redshirted his one season at Arkansas and rehabbed one year at Howard College, he'll have three years left when he gets to Austin Peay State.

Like his tight-knit family, baseball is that way, too. Miller remains close to Van Buren assistant Luke Weatherford.

Weatherford reached out to Austin Peay coach Travis Janssen on behalf of Miller.

"He's (Weatherford) who I talk to most of the time," Miller said. "I talked to coach Janssen. I did a facetime visit of the campus, and when I talked to Luke about him (Janssen), he had nothing but good things to say.

"To me, coaches are a big thing."

That, a road map, and a lot of imagination.