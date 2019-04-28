Heber Springs' baseball season came to a disappointing end with a 3-2 loss to Clarkville in the quarterfinals of the Conference 4-4A Tournament at the Heber Springs Sports Complex Tuesday.

The Panthers, the No. 4 tournament seed, finished the season at 15-8.

"I spent a lot of time comparing our stats to their stats and the two teams were even," Heber Springs head coach Jeff Bise said. "We had our chances to win. We ran ourselves out of innings, but it was not the fault of the kids. I'm putting that on me. I hate it for the players because they poured everything into this season."

Alec Kelley allowed thre hits and three runs in five innings with five strikeouts. Connor Bise pitched the final two innings and held Clarksville hitless.

"Coach (Scott) Bramlett did a good job with our pitchers all year," Jeff Bise said. "(Nick) Chaney, Kelly and Connor pitched a lot of innings. It was a matter of playing good defense behind them."

Clarksville took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on a hit batsman, an error and a 6-4-3 double The Panthers tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the inning when Kelley reached on an error and scored on an infield out.

In the second inning, Clarksville regained the lead as the lead-off batter reached on an error and later scored on an error.

Heber Springs tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning. Chaney hit a double, moved to third on

a fielder's choice and scored on an error.

Clarksville scored the winning run in the fifth on a walk, stolen base and a single.

The Panthers had two runners thrown out at home plate in the fifth and seventh innings. Kelley attempted from third base to score on a passed ball, but he was tagged out at the plate in the fifth. Heber Springs loaded the bases with out in the seventh, but Wyatt Sanders was thrown out at home on a forced play with the bases loaded.

Bise said it's difficult to be a team for the third time. Heber Springs won both games against Clarksville during the regular season.

"Clarksville had us beat last week until an outfielder lost a flyball and we were able to steal the game," he said. "We played three close games against Clarksville. It's difficult to beat a team three times. It was

Clarksville's night, not our night."

Clarksville 110 010 0--3 3 4

Heber Springs 101 000 0--2 4 6

Heber Springs hitters -- Nick Chaney double; Garrett Hudspeth single; Connor Bise single; Wyatt Sanders single.

Heber Springs pitchers -- Alec Kelley 3 hits, 3 runs, 5 strikeouts, 3 walks in 5 innings; Connor Bise 0 hits, 0 runs in 2 innings.