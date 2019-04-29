FAYETTEVILLE — After overpowering Tennessee, 11-9 and 15-3 Friday and Saturday night, and with freshman starter Connor Noland on the mound Sunday afternoon, who left after 7 superb innings with a 2-1 lead, the Arkansas Razorbacks appeared poised to achieve a 3-game SEC sweep at Baum-Walker Stadium.

They got it, though belatedly. It took Christian Franklin’s game-tying home run in the ninth and Casey Opitz’s game-ending RBI double in the 10th to win it 4-3 for coach Dave Van Horn’s Razorbacks and rookie reliever Elijah Trest.

Trest logged his first Razorbacks win after being thrust into prominence with the bullpen’s upperclassmen either spent from pitching this series or unavailable because of injuries.

Jack Kenley’s solo home run in the second and Heston Kjerstad getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth provided Arkansas’ other runs before Opitz drove home Kenley in the 10th.

The sweep improves the seventh-ranked Razorbacks to 34-11 and 15-6 in the SEC, not only best in the SEC West but tied for the SEC Overall lead with SEC East leader Vanderbilt.

Coached by former Arkansas assistant Tony Vitello, the No. 17 Tennessee Vols fell to 31-14 overall and 9-12 in the SEC East.

Arkansas had scored 26 runs in the previous two games in the series but until Franklin’s home run, they struggled against Tennessee lefty ace closer Redmond Walsh, who relieved in the fifth inning and threw a career long 5 1/3 innings to absorb the tough loss.

Noland threw “lights out,” Van Horn said of the Greenwood freshman's 2-hit, 10 strikeouts, one walk performance. The 10 Ks was a career high for Noland.

The run Tennessee scored off him was unearned when Kenley misplayed Justin Ammon’s 2-out bouncer, which bounded far enough away to score Alerick Soularie, who had singled and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt in the sixth.

Noland survived a leadoff single and sac bunt in the seventh so Van Horn, with regular set-up relievers Zebulon Vermillion, Cody Scroggins, Kole Ramage, Kevin Kopps and Jacob Kostyshock, all unavailable because of weekend use or injuries, summoned Marshall Denton. Denton was tagged for a leadoff single and sac bunt and got a groundout before closer Matt Cronin was called on.

Ammons singled home the run and got lucky when he was apparently picked off but got to second because first baseman Trevor Ezell’s throw to second was wide. He scored the go-ahead run on Andre Lipcius’ single.

Cronin finished the eighth and ninth.

Trest pitched the 10th with a hit but no runs after Franklin tied it.

Kjerstad was hit by a pitch to open the bottom of the 10th and was replaced by pinch runner Curtis Washington. One batter later, Kenley hit an infield single to first base moving Washington to second. Washington was erased at third on a fielder's choice by Jacob Nesbit, leaving Kenley on second and Nesbit on first, setting up Opitz's game-winning, two-out hit. Opitz was 1-for-13 in the series before his final at bat.

“You know I just got up there and flushed all the at bats I had before,” Opitz said. “I was just looking for my pitch to hit and I got one and I did what I could with it.”

The Razorbacks next play Grambling State in a Tuesday night nonconference game at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.