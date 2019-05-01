The second-seeded host Clinton Yellowjackets avenged two early-season losses to the top-seeded Rose Bud Ramblers on Friday, taking down the conference champions 8-4 in the 3A-1 East baseball championship game, while the Pangburn Tigers fell to Conway Christian Saturday afternoon at South Side Bee Branch in the 2A-5 North District title contest.

Clinton built a 5-2 lead after the first three frames, but Rose Bud stayed in it with sac fly to center from Keaton Hambrick that scored Dugan Jones, leading to three straight scores for the Yellowjackets. With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Jones homered on a hit to centerfield to make it 8-3, later tacking on another run after Jones reached home on a single to center off the bat of Landon Roberson to set the final at 8-4.

Kannon Bradley carried the torch for the victors, going 1-for-2 with three runs, one RBI and two walks. Aaron Hogue pitched the win, striking out 13, walking two and allowing four runs on five hits. Rose Bud was led Jones, who went 2-for-3 with four runs, one run batted in and one walk, pitching four innings and finishing with seven strikeouts, three walks and three hits on six runs. Roberson came in for three frames of work, striking out one, walking two and giving up two hits.

Awaiting the Ramblers tomorrow will be the host West Fork Tigers (9-13) at 5:30 PM in the first round of the 3A-1 Region Tournament. Clinton will link up with Elkins at 10:00 AM.

The Conway Christian Eagles defeated the Pangburn Tigers 11-1 after building a 9-0 lead through the first five innings. Freshman Trevor Evans scored the lone run for Pangburn on an RBI base hit from Brenden Grayum, who finished 1-for-3 at the plate. Grayum took the loss on the mound, allowing seven hits, one walk and three runs. Easton Reaper and Karson Drazkowski also added to the pitching totals, combining for four strikeouts, three walks and 11 hits.

The loss drops the Tigers to 17-13 overall and will be set to take on Poyen (16-6) tomorrow at 12:30 PM in the opening round of the 2A Central Region Tournament at Carlisle.