For the past few weeks, Poteau coach Andy Perdue and his Pirates were looking forward to hosting a 4A regional tournament.

Rain, however, has forced a sudden change of plans.

The Pirates' home 4A regional at the moment will be moved to Cleveland due to heavy rain at Poteau's field.

Poteau is set to play Cleveland at 11 a.m. Thursday, followed at 1 p.m. with Metro Christian taking on Stilwell. The winners of both of those games will then face off at 3 p.m. Thursday.

But Perdue said there is still a chance Poteau can host the regional if rain washes out play at Cleveland on Thursday, which means the regional can start Friday at Poteau. Perdue noted, though, that wherever the regional starts is where they will finish it, so if the regional starts at Cleveland on Thursday, then it will also end there.

Poteau comes into the regional at 24-8 overall having won 12 of its past 15 ballgames. The Pirates' only three losses in that span have come to the top two ranked teams in 2A, No. 1 Silo and No. 2 Oktaha twice.

"We're locked and loaded; the pitching's been really good," Perdue said. "If we can get the bats coming around and we can string some hits together, I think we'll be fine. Pitching and defense has been pretty good."

By virtue of its first-place finish in 4A-8, as the Pirates went a perfect 12-0 in district play, Poteau drew a bye from last week's bi-district playoff round.

The Pirates will be seeking their fourth consecutive trip to the 4A State Tournament.

Two other area teams will be in another 4A regional, as Sallisaw and Roland have been sent to Berryhill.

Roland takes on Berryhill at 11 a.m. Thursday, while Sallisaw takes on Miami at 1 p.m., with the winners to meet at 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The Rangers (10-9) scored 13 runs apiece in both of their bi-district playoff games last week at Claremore-Sequoyah as Roland swept the series. The Black Diamonds (21-11), meanwhile, easily won a pair of run-rule games in their bi-district round at home against Catoosa.

In 3A, a pair of LeFlore County rivals will square off in an opening-round regional game, as Spiro takes on Pocola as part of the Atoka regional at 1 p.m. Thursday. The Bulldogs and Indians have not faced one another this season.

Spiro (18-6) made it to regionals by scoring 30 combined runs in a district playoff sweep against Eufaula. Pocola (18-8) scored 25 total runs in a pair of run-rule wins against Heavener in its districts.

The other first-round game at Atoka pits Atoka against Valliant, set for 11 a.m.

Vian will play its 3A regional in Kingston, as the Wolverines will face Marietta at 1 p.m. Thursday, following the Kingston-Antlers game at 11 a.m.

The Wolverines (22-12) overpowered Westville last week, giving up just one run in a two-game district sweep.

In 2A, the Howe Lions, who defeated Central in a pair of hard-fought district playoff games, will play their regional at Calera. Howe (17-9) takes on Calera at 11 a.m. Thursday, followed at 1 p.m. with Boone-Apache facing Hartshorne.

Panama (12-10) will play a 2A regional at Latta, but due to rain, that won't start until Friday. The Razorbacks will face Latta at 11 a.m., followed at 1 p.m. with Warner against Hobart, with the winners facing off at 3 p.m.