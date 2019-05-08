Defending Class 2A softball state champion Quitman grabbed a 2-1 lead over Poyen in the top of the sixth inning of the 2A Central Region Tournament championship game Monday afternoon at Carlisle, however it would be the defending state runner-up Lady Indians who would rally back to stun the Lady Bulldogs in extra innings 3-2.

Poyen-3 Quitman-2

A pitcher's duel ensued from the first at-bat up until the fourth inning, as both teams kept one another at bay with only one walk being issued from Quitman senior Marley Johnson to Poyen senior Kindi Puckett in the bottom of the first with no hits coming for either squad. The Lady Indians broke the 0-0 tie in the bottom of the fourth after senior Alana Pumphrey crushed a 1-2 pitch over the center field wall to put the home team on top.

In the bottom of the fifth frame, sophomore Kassie Rhodes would go down on strikes before senior Marley Johnson would reach on an error and junior outfielder Gracie Smith would come through with a base knock to put on, but freshman second baseman Maddie Thompson grounded into a fielder's choice to bring close the book on the inning.

Following a one-two-three inning for Poyen, Quitman would break through in the scoring column after leadoff batter and junior outfielder Lillie Webb led off the top of the sixth with a single to left, as classmate Autumn Johnson and freshman catcher Taylor Hooten moved Webb to third with sacrifice bunts, opening the door for freshman third baseman Riley Drake to bring Webb on an RBI double to left. Drake would score herself on the next play after Rhodes singled to left to give the Lady Bulldogs their first lead of the contest at 2-1.

Rhodes would take over in the circle in bottom of the sixth, striking out three straight batters in Kodee Batchelor, Puckett and senior Lacy Beaver, however Quitman would come up empty in the seventh after Smith moved Ellington to second on a sac-bunt and Thompson struck out swinging and Webb grounded out to second.

Sophomore Gracen Murphy reached on an error by Thompson to open up the bottom of the final frame, as Pumphrey got aboard after finding the gap in right field for a single, as Puckett got on thanks to a fielder's choice that resulted in Murphy getting tagged at home plate on the exchange from Ellington to Hooten for the first out. Rhodes would then walk senior Lanie Bennings to load the bases, striking out junior Lorren Austin to bring up junior Madison Wilfong, who fouled off the first three pitches before singling on a grounder to Autumn Johnson to knot the score up a 2-2 with two outs. Rhodes would step back in and strike out Batchelor, sending the contest to extra innings.

Due to international rules, Webb was placed at second base and later advanced to third on a sac-bunt from Autumn Johnson as Hooten would bring up the second out after Bennings stretched out to glove the hit, leading to Drake striking out on an 0-2 delivery.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Lady Indians had Batchelor starting out in scoring position at second, as Puckett drew the first out but advanced the runner on a sac-fly that was hauled in by Webb. Beaver would go on to hit a ground ball to Thompson, who lost the handle and in the process brought in Batchelor and secured the walk-off victory.

Drake paced Quitman (25-5) with a 1-for-4 day, scoring a run while also driving in one. Marley Johnson struck out three and only allowed one hit, while Rhodes allowed two hits and one walk, striking out five batters. Pumphrey went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, including the solo home run in the fourth inning. Puckett was the victorious pitcher with ten strikeouts, four hits and two runs.

Quitman-10 Bigelow-0

The Lady Bulldogs assured themselves a trip to the Class 2A State Tournament this week at Mountain Home with a first round victory over the Lady Panthers after sophomore pitcher Kassie Rhodes delivered a one-hit, nine-strikeout performance in five innings in the circle. Junior shortstop Autumn Johnson went 3-for-4 with one run, while Rhodes added two hits and three runs scored.

Senior Marley Johnson homered to left to score freshman Riley Drake and Rhodes to give Quitman a 4-0 lead, leading to Rhodes and Trinaty Ellington scoring before two singles from Marley Johnson and Ellington and a fielder's choice from junior Gracie Smith translated to three more scores in the bottom of the fourth, pushing across the winning run in Jaden Langston on a sac-fly from Rhodes.

Quitman-16 Magnet Cove-4

On Saturday, Quitman picked right back up from where they left off and added even more fuel to the fire, racking up seven home runs in just two innings on their way to yet another mercy-rule triumph.

The scoring opened with an RBI single from Drake that resulted into a run apiece from the speedy duo Autumn Johnson and freshman catcher Taylor Hooten. Two more runs came across after Smith drive in Drake and Marley Johnson, opening the door for a home run barrage in the bottom of the second inning, beginning with a three-run blast from Rhodes, followed by a shot to right from Marley Johnson and a rip to center from Ellington.

The Lady Bulldogs continued their hot hitting with a single from Smith and a moonshot to center from freshman Maddie Thompson, her first of her career to make it 11-0, the fourth Quitman homer in five batters.

Magnet Cove would eventually find the scoring column with two runs after Emery Ashcraft singled in Kaitlyn Fletcher and Kaitlyn Farr reached home on a wild pitch.

Quitman came through with three more home runs in the bottom of the third, as Drake drilled the first pitch of her at-bat to center right before Rhodes crushed her second of the affair, setting the tone for Thompson to smack her second of the game as well on a 3-1 count with two outs to bring the score to 16-2, as the top-seeded 2A-5 North champions coasted the rest of the way, finishing with 16 runs on 17 hits.

Rhodes went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBI on two home runs, while Thomson concluded the day at 2-for-3 with two runs and three runs driven in. Drake chipped in with four RBI. Marley Johnson was the victorious pitcher with four strikeouts, two walks and six hits.

Quitman will take on the third seed out of the South Region, Murfreesboro (16-8), in the opening round of the Class 2A State Softball Tournament held at Mountain Home tomorrow at 12:30 PM.