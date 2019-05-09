Mark Headley was always a baseball coach — even if he was off coaching something else.

But he admits getting back to the dugout this season has been a lot fun. Winning is just icing on the cake.

The veteran Lavaca coach will guide his upstart Golden Arrows into the state tournament today when they head to Mountain Home for the 2A state tournament.

Lavaca (14-5) faces the Riverside Rebels (11-12) today at 10 a.m. at Mountain Home High School.

"It has been a lot of fun," Headley said. "I enjoyed my time over at softball, but when coach (Greg Pair Jr.) moved to Farmington, we couldn't find that split for volleyball and baseball, so I took it.

"I told them we had a lot of work to do and they bought in."

Led by senior Jimmy Hall, the team's leading hitter and a jack-of-all-trades on the diamond, the Golden Arrows ran the gambit at the regional tournament with two wins last Sunday over Cotter and Hector.

Hall and fellow seniors Tyler Armistead, Trey Castoer, Dylan Ellison, Colby Clunn and Trevon Moore followed up on last season's 17-5 campaign.

Hall leads the team with a .419 batting average, which includes a team-high 26 hits and two homer and 21 runs batted in.



"Jimmy was one of my returning starters," Headley said. "I think he's done a great job of being a senior leader with the other seniors."

He's versatile, too.

"I had him at first base, and then when Dylan (Ellison) started playing first, I moved him around," Headley said. "He can play short, second, and he can pitch."



Clunn leads the pitching staff with a 5-0 record. Junior Kaw-Liga Brewer has been a steady hitter, hitting .350 with 21 hits and a team-high 17 stolen bases.

The Golden Arrows will have to slow down Riverside's top two hitters, juniors Ryan Austin and Demario Bowers.

Bowers is hitting .349 with 10 runs batted in. Austin has appeared in all but two games and leads the team with a .375 batting average along with a .519 on-base percentage.

Sophomore Traven Weaver leads the Rebels with a 3-1 record and a 3.37 earned run average.

Austin has 43 strikeouts and a 2.14 ERA. However, he's just 2-5 on the season.

Senior Riley Loyd anchors the pitching staff with a 7-0 mark and a 2.44 ERA. Loyd has struck out 60 batters in 51 ²⁄³ innings.

Booneville

The only thing slowing down Cam Brasher these days is the schedule.

The Bearcats' senior catcher carries a scorching 12-game hitting streak into today's 3A state tournament in Harrison.

Brasher has 13 hits in his last five games and is hitting .632 (24-for-38) during his hot streak. Brasher has nine doubles and 14 RBIs over that span, too.

Booneville (17-9) plays 18-4 Elkins today at 3 p.m. in Harrison. The Elks, upset by Lincoln at the recent district tournament, breezed their way through the regional tournament, outscoring Clinton, Lincoln and West Fork by a combined 41-10.

Booneville's won 14 of its previous 18 games.

Brasher hasn't done all the damage for the Bearcats by himself. Carson Ray has had a monster senior season.

Ray is batting .463 with 12 hits during his recent six-game hitting streak. Ray has knocked in 26 runs.

Blakley Cobb (.367), Brandon Ulmer (.359) and Jacob Herrera and Michael Hesson (each batting .352) have enjoyed big seasons.

Ulmer is hitting .625 (10-for-16) over his past five games, which includes four home runs and 13 RBIs.

Charleston

The Tigers (21-5) have had a magical 2019 season.

Coach Tyler Reese and the Tigers finished third at the regional tournament, drawing No. 2 seed Baptist Prep (14-13) today.

Senior Brayden Ross anchors a pitching staff that includes four regulars with ERAs all under 1.52 or lower.

Ross has struck out 68 batters and allowed just 39 hits in 48 innings of work. He's 12-1 overall.

Kalen Forst (1.16), Brett Ward (1.35) and Breckon Ketter (1.52) have had big seasons, too.

Hunter Kengla leads the Tigers' offense with a .427 batting average. Reese is hopeful Joe Huck will break out of his recent slump.

Huck was hitting .477 in mid-April. But the team's leadoff batter has hit just .143 (3-for-21) over his last six games.

Ross leads the team with 26 runs batted in.

Senior Nick Jones leads the Eagles with a .407 batting average. He has a team-high 33 hits and 19 RBIs.

County Line

The County Line Indians face Mammoth Spring today at 3 p.m. at Taylor High School in the first round of the Class A state playoffs.

The Indians (15-4) are led by senior Pacyn Reames (6-0). Reames, who is also the team's leading hitter, is 8-0 over the last two seasons.

County Line dominated its three regional opponents, Bruno-Pyatt, Jasper and Scranton, by a combined scored of 34-2.

Mammoth Spring (13-13) has two batters hitting over .400. Justin Skaggs leads the team with a .457 average. Junior Aden Bettis his hitting .407.