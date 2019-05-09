Angel Betts, 8, and Karma Betts, 5, are siblings raised by grandparents, Rick and Nora Hendrickson, who attend West Side elementary in Greers Ferry. They also attend Grand Master Hans Martial Arts in Quitman, under the direction of Scott Lynn and Michael Gant. Recently they competed in Central Arkansas Testing at Marguerite Vann Elementary in Conway, where they were tested to earn their next color belt.

Angel received his brown belt, making him the youngest brown belt out of Greers Ferry. Not to be outdone, Karma, received her blue belt 2nd stripe, making her the youngest in Cleburne County. Karma is one step away from testing for her brown belt. She will test for her red belt in a couple of months. The siblings will also be trying for the 300 club over the next two months. This is when they perform 300 poses.

Angel is an honor roll student and will be competing in the County Spelling Bee on May 15.

The Hendricksons would like to than Uncle Dennis and Aunt Kay Powell, Grand Master Hans for the training. “We love West Side School. It is the best.” say Angel and Karma.