The Pangburn Lady Tigers and Tigers both battled to the very last out Friday afternoon in the opening round of the 2A Central Region Softball and Baseball Tournaments, as both teams came up just short after the Lady Tigers fell to Magnet Cove 3-0 while the Tigers lost to host Carlisle 6-3.

SOFTBALL

Magnet Cove-3 Pangburn-0

Leading 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the home Lady Panthers took advantage of errors committed by the Pangburn defense, scoring two runs before closing out the game with three straight outs to hold one for the 3-0 triumph.

Both teams kept one another in check for the first two innings before Magnet Cove came across with the first score of the contest when Kaitlyn Farr singled on a hit to right field to bring in Emma Golden in the third. Just a half inning later, the Lady Tigers got two runners on in the form of Katelyn Grayum and Liberty Langley, who both singled to right before Kaitlyn Reed popped out to first and Maddie Wallace grounded out to shortstop, stranding the two runners.

Following a shutout inning for each squad in the fifth frame, Shelby Jordan led off the sixth for Pangburn with a single before Grayum drew a walk, leading to a strikeout from Langley and a fielder’s choice for Reed that got Grayum out on a forceout to strand two more Lady Tiger baserunners.

The bottom half of the sixth saw Magnet Cove get Kailyn Harville on with a line drive to center on a 1-2 delivery, followed up by a single off the bat of Barber before Cook grounded out on a bunt attempt for the first out. With Hailey Rimmer at the plate, two passed pitches from Wallace would prove to be costly, as Harville made it home safely on the second passed ball after stealing third on the first to make it 2-0 before Rimmer would strike out looking.

With two outs, Madison Lawrence would lay down a bunt and reach on an error by the first baseman Langley, bringing across the courtesy runner in Gray to add another insurance run to the Lady Panthers’ cause.

With the Lady Tigers down to their final three outs, Wallace beat out the throw to first for a base hit, however that would be the only base runner Pangburn would produce, as Kayley Teague would go down on strikes, Autumn Dale popped out to the pitcher Bella Laughlin on a 3-1 count, and Haylee King grounded out to shortstop to bring the game to a close.

Wallace led Pangburn with two hits at the plate, striking out three, walking four and allowing seven hits in six innings of work in the pitching circle. Laughlin went the distance, striking out 11, walking one and allowing five hits. Harville went 1-for-3 with one run scored for Magnet Cove, who improved to 13-11.

The Lady Tigers finished with an overall record of 17-10, going 9-3 in the 2A-5 North before coming out of the district tournament with a three seed. Pangburn fielded a fairly young team in 2019, with Grayum and Teague serving as the lone seniors, suiting up seven juniors, one sophomore and four freshmen.

BASEBALL

Carlisle-6 Pangburn-3

The Tigers got out to an early 2-0 lead over the host Bison in this first round matchup, however it would be Carlisle who would steal the victory after outscoring Pangburn 6-1 from the fifth inning on to overcome their early deficit.

Senior Jacob Burton drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the second, which would open the door for classmate Chase Haire to bring in the first run on an RBI double to left field before Haire himself would score after freshman Trevor Evans flew out to left for a sac-fly.

With senior Easton Reaper on the mound for the Tigers, Coby Brown and Ben Orton would both ground out to sophomore shortstop Luke Rolland before Creed Carter popped out in foul territory to strand the walked batter in White.

The Bison bats started to come alive in the top of the fifth inning after the first two batters in Brown and Orton were walked right before Blake White flew out to left and Carter was retired on strikes, bringing Noah Seidenschwarz to the plate, who took four straight pitches for balls to load the bases on a walk.

Haire would take over pitching duties from Reaper, walking Paxton Hitchings to make it 2-1, tying the affair up on a passed ball that brought home Orton, getting Eli Moody to ground out to second.

In the bottom of the fifth, Reaper found the gap in centerfield for a single but would head back to the dugout after getting caught attempting to steal second, as White struck out senior Jacob Burton to retire the side.

The Bison put together their most productive inning offensively in the sixth, starting with a walk for Seidenschwarz that set the table for Brown to double to left and Orton to single to right to load the bases. The lead switched hands after Haire dealt a walk to White to bring in Seidenschwarz, with Brown scoring on another passed ball and Orton making it to home plate on an error by catcher Tanner Evans to extend the lead to 5-2. With two outs, Carlisle tacked on one more run on Ian Seidenshwarz’s single that drove in K Taylor.

Down but not out, Pangburn got junior Karson Drazkowski on with a leadoff single to left, following that up with base knocks from Haire and freshman Trevor Evans to occupy each base before Drazkowski made it home on a fielding error committed at second to cut the deficit to 6-3 as the frame came to a close on Reaper’s groundout to second.

Fast forwarding to the bottom of the seventh and to their final three outs, sophomore Brenden Grayum and Burton gave the team some life with singles, however back-to-back flyouts from Drazkowski and freshman Braxton Butler sealed the deal for Carlisle, who punched their ticket to the Class 2A State Tournament at Mountain Home with the win.

Drazkowski went 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the 2A 5-North district runner-up Tigers (17-14), while Reaper suffered the loss after 4.2 innings on the bump, striking out six, walking six and allowing two hits.

White earned the pitching win for the Bison (17-9), sitting down seven batters by strikeout, walking five and sacrificing nine hits in the process. Orton and Brown combined for four hits and four runs for the offense.