FAYETTEVILLE -- Heber Springs sophomore Jacob Cantrell moved within the ranks of the state's best all-around athletes by finishing 15th at the Arkansas High School Decathlon last week.

Cantrell, who scored 5,201 points, won the long jump, high jump, discus and triple jump in Section 5. He finished second in the shot put and 110-meter hurdles.

Scott Shatterly was 71st with 2,549 points. Shatterly's best performance came in the 110-meter hurdles when he finished third in Section 1.

Following are results of Cantrell and Shatterly in each event:

Individual results -- 1. Haze Farmer (Lake Hamilton) 6,192; 2. Sebastian Frazier (Springdale) 6,155; 3. Ty Graser (Rogers Heritage) 6,130; 4. Carson Lenser (Vilonia) 5. Ahman Johnson (Fountain Lake) 5,923; 6. Adrian Block (Prescott) 5,838; 7. Josh Warren (Cabot) 5,735; 8. Rhett Nelson (Trinity Christian School) 5,510; 9. Daniel Lestina (Bentonville West) 5,497; 10. Dewayne (Lakeside Lake Village) 5,478; 11. Cary McClain (Conway) 5,472; 12. Michae5 Harris (Lake Hamilton) 5,463; 13. DuVuiry Robinson 5,363; 14. Trace South (Farmington) 5,300; 15. Jacob Cantrell (Heber Springs) 5.201; 16. A.J. Calavitta (Dardanelle) 5,201; 17. Miguel Silveria (Bentonville West) 5,181; 18. William Mims (Hot Springs Lake Side) 5,176; 19. Tanner Ward (Bentonville) 5,138; 20. Keegan Sousie (Siloam Springs) 5,034; 21. Taelon Peter (Russellville) 5,032; 22. Brandon Atwood (Gentry) 4,954; 23. Bryson Bailey (Waldron) 4,936; 24. Weston Amos (Clinton) 4,927; 25. Javier Gonzales (Sheridan) 4,856; 26. Caedmon Kyles (Genoa Central) 4,835; 27. Sam Robinson (Yellville-Summit) 4,793; 28. Jesse Polanco (Rogers Heritage) 4,757; 29. Lucas Lanie (Genoa Central) 4,720; 30. Trey Rucker (Prescott) 4,696; 31. Josiah Small (Pea Ridge) 4,696; 32. Zac Jarnagan (Gentry) 4,693; 33. Dwight Ashford (Crossett) 4,668; 34. Landon Daley (Jessieville) 4,664; 35. Tyler George (Cabot) 4,642; 36. Alex Kriesel (Springdale Har-Ber) 4,606; 37. Brock McRae (Bentonville) 4,536; 38. Charlie Davis (Jessieville) 4,509; 39. Lance Lee (Mountain Home) 4,484; 40. Daily Nickerson (DeQueen) 4,472; 41. Nate Frey (Bigelow) 4,470; 42. Kurlee Rucker (West Memphis) 4,455; 43. Grant Smith (Russellville) 4,376; 44. Ethen Drake (Clinton) 4,337; 45. Caden Fuller (Waldron) 4,262; 46. Brody Schreyer (Beebe) 4,223; 47. Renden Emery (Mansfield) 4,200; 48. Will Salts (Springdale) 4,199; 49. Niah Fosse (Rogers Heritage) 4,157; 50. Tono Mendez (Green Forest) 4,095; 51. Jackson Beck (Batesville) 4,045; 52. Bobby Pearson (Rivercrest) 4,039; 53. Holiday Derosier (Yellville-Summit) 4,002; 54. Caleb Woodsen (McGehee) 3,932; 55. Joey Kachel (Fayetteville) 3,929; 56. Kelie Mitchell (Cedarville) 3,901; 57. Payne Moser (Batesville) 3,806; 58. Bradyn Cline (Bald Knob) 3,794; 59. Joseph Westbury (Sheridan) 3,784; 60. Riley Mullen (Gosnell) 3,613; 61. Pablo Mota (Rogers) 3,542; 62. Brendyn Harris (Beebe) 3,519; 63. Evan Miller (Trinity Christian School) 3,503; 64.. Brayden Daniel (Mountain Home) 3,497; 65. Colby Keeling (Gosnell) 3,249; 66. Brendan Roberts (Bald Knob) 3,114; 67. Karlis Smith (West Memphis) 3,111; 68. Zachary White (Rivercrest), 3080; 69. Josh Williams (Springdale) 3,058; 70. Zach Woods (Pea Ridge) 2,804; 71. Scott Shatterly (Heber Springs) 2,549.

Section 1

100-meter dash -- 4. Scott Shatterly, 12.30 (593 points).

Long jump -- 7. Scott Shatterly, 15-6 (330 points).

Shot put -- 7. Scott Shatterly, 21-2 (275 points).

400-meter dash -- 4. Scott Shatterly, 1:01.78 (355 points).

110-meter hurdles -- 3. Scott Shatterly, 19.78 (367 points).

Discus -- 7. Scott Shatterly, 48-1 (175 points).

Triple jump -- 6. Scott Shatterly, 30-5.75 (182 points).

1500-meter run -- 4. Scott Shatterly, 5:58.15 (272 points).

Section 5

100-meter dash -- 6. Jacob Cantrell, 12.08 (635 points).

Long jump -- 1. Jacob Cantrell, 18-10.75, (535 points).

Shot put -- 2. Jacob Cantrell, 32-3.50 (476 points).

High jump -- 1. Jacob Cantrell 6-3.50 (731 points).

400-meter dash -- 5. Jacob Cantrell, 56.13 (554 points).

110-meter hurdles -- 2. Jacob Cantrell, 16.6 (715 points).

Discus -- 1. Jacob Cantrell, 84-2 (380 points).

Pole vault -- 4. Jacob Cantrell, 8-8 (275 points).

Triple jump -- 1. Jacob Cantrell, 40-1.25 (485 points).

1500-meter run -- 3. Jacob Cantrell, 5:09.76 (505 points).

Heptathlon

Heber Springs' Ellie Riddle and Taylor Hammons finished 74th and 81st, respectively, at the Arkansas High School Heptathlon.

Riddle scored 2,318 points, with her best performance third place in the long jump in Section 5. Hammons scored 1,766 points and finished third in the discus in Section 4.

Individual results -- 1. Ysoi'sheka Porchia (Camden Fairview) 4,463; 2. Breya Clark (El Dorado) 4,310; 3. Blakelee Winn (Pea Ridge) 4,167; 4. Carly Strong (Rogers) 1,940; 5. Desi Meek (Decatur) 3,887; 6. Ashlyne Silcott (Rogers) 3,878; 7. Porsha (Ashdown) 3,860; 8. Georgia Brain (Rogers) 3,855; 9. Jenny Peake (Lake Hamilton) 3,745; 10. Megan Lee (Bryant) 3,718; 11. Deborah Shaw (Bryant) 3,668; 12. Taylor Griffin (Batesville) 3,646; 13. Kylie Hall (Cabot) 3623; 14.Anaya Jones (Crossett) 3,605; 15. Cassidy Bennet (Rogers) 3,588; 16. Kellen Church (Jonesboro) 3,585; 17. Elizabeth Baker (Fayetteville) 3,533; 18. Fiona Wilson (Greenland) 3,528; 19. Megan Hastings (Fayetteville) 3,457; 20. Anne Allen (Brookland) 3,445; 21. Sterling Thomas (Bentonville) 3,434; 22. Laynie White (Vilonia) 3,428; 23. Lauren Godwin (Sheridan) 3,388; 24. Ella Reynolds (Bryant) 3,374; 25. Chiane Nesbitt (Russellville) 3,342; 26. Tru Spann (Sheridan) 3,329; 27. Jade Akins (Little Rock Hall) 3,300; 28. Taneka Boyce (Russellville) 3,279; 29. Jaylynn Hampton (Crossett) 3,258; 30. Marianna Richey (Beebe) 3,258; 31. Winnie Spurlock (Bentonville West) 3,175; 32. Cassidy Mooneyhan (Pea Ridge) 3,163; 33. Sydeny Suggs (Bentonville) 3,159; 34. Jill Robertson (Jessieville) 3,124; 35. Mackenzie Moring (Sheridan) 3,122; 36. Chloe Morrow (Cedarville) 3,116; 37. Addison Fenton (Farmington) 3,108; 38. Sierra Temple (Maumelle) 3,105; 39. Quincy Efurd (Siloam Springs) 3,093; 40. Maddy Cross (Cabot) 3,092; 41. Hailey Layton (Yellville-Summit) 3,079; 42. Jamie Fleenor (Sylvan Hills) 3,073; 43. Haven Calavitta (Dardanelle) 3,062; 44. Katie McBroom (Cedarville) 3.047; 45. Jaidyn Fortenberry (Jessieville) 3,006; 46. Kassidy Bell (Green Forest) 2,985; 47. Josie Burke (DeQueen) 2,957; 48. Heidi Vinson (Gentry) 2,949; 49. Ashley Lestina (Bentonville West) 2,949; 50. Ashley Akridge (Farmington) 2,924; 51. Olivia Baer (Springdale Har-Ber) 2,897; 52. Destiny Mejia (Decatur) 2,878; 53. Bethan Witherspoon (Hot Springs Lake Side) 2,846; 54. Akia Jean-Pierre (Little Rock Hall) 2,841; 55. Brandie Rottman (Vilonia) 2,812; 56. LaDiamond Maker (El Dorado) 2,798; 57. Alexa Simpson (Cabot) 2,793; 58. Tajah Edmondson (El Dorado) 2,793; 59. Sara Willadsen (Mansfield) 2,746; 60. Hayleigh Collins (Rivercrest) 2,687; 60. Hannah Boling (Brookland) 2,687; 62. Jessica Rateliff (Genoa Central) 2,681; 63. Kristin Sutton (Gosnell) 2,635; 64. Ryleigh Anschutz (Waldron) 2,624; 65. Aleyshka Pabon (Rogers Heritage) 2,622; 66. Jaden Chapa (Mountain Home) 2,581; 67. Makayla Strutton (Mansfield) 2,573; 68. Trinity Willett (Mountain Home) 2,564; 69. Jescina Droughn (Jonesboro) 2,528; 70. Erin Haigwood (Batesville) 2,506; 71. Anika Rouw (Rogers Heritage) 2,496; 72. Kentucky Spencer (Waldron) 2,468; 73. Kyndal Crow (Dardanelle) 2,433; 74. Ellie Riddle (Heber Springs) 2,318; 75. Campbell Hill (Greenland) 2,212; 76. Kylie Cross (Ashdown) 2,138; 77. Magen Parton (Green Forest) 2,107; 78. Emily Weiss (Gosnell) 2,041; 79. Dallyce Hardin (Maumelle) 1,968; 80. Janie Bentley (Genoa Central) 1,861); 81. Taylor Hammons (Heber Springs) 1,766.

Section 4

100-meter dash -- 8. Taylor Hammons, 22.03 (156 points).

100-meter hurdles -- 8. Taylor Hammond, 22.03 (156 points).

Long jump -- 8. Taylor Hammons, 13-5.50 (331 points).

Discus -- 3. Taylor Hammons, 69-8 (300 points).

200-meter dash -- 8. Taylor Hammons, 34.56 (212 points). Shot put -- 8. Taylor Hammons, 21-2.S0 (300 points).

800-meter run -- 2. Taylor Hammons, 2:49.72 (466 points).

Section 5

100-meter dash -- 8. Ellie Riddle, 23.49 (78 points).

100-meter hurdles -- 9. Ellie Riddle, 23.49 (78 points).

Long jump -- 3. Ellie Riddle, 15-9 (508 points).

Discus -- 8. Ellie Riddle, 55-10 (225 points).

200-meter -- 8. Ellis Riddle, 29.89 (490 points).

High jump -- 6. Ellie Riddle, 4-1.25 (359 points).

Shot put -- 8. Ellie Riddle, 23-0.75 (337 points).

800-meter run -- 9. Ellie Riddle, 3:04.94 (32a points).