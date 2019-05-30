Community Service, Inc. (CSI) has named Kail Smith as the May First Tee Character Development program participant of the month.

Smith attends seventh grade at Ruth Doyle Middle School and is the son of Josh Smith.

The program is coached by certified level II First Tee coach Sam Taylor. “Kail has done a great job each week improving his setup by working on his aim and alignment through full swing activities,” Taylor said. “I have also seen Kail demonstrate the core value of respect as he interacts with other participants and coaches.”

Kail recently started the CSI First Tee Character Development program. “My favorite part of the program is learning how to hit and improve my golf swing,” Kail said. “My favorite core value is sportsmanship because people with it make the game more enjoyable rather than those without it.”

Kail’s parents have seen positive changes since their son started the program.

“We have seen a renewed commitment to the game of golf,” Josh said. “Kail is more driven and takes the initiative by putting in the time to practice so he can improve his skill level.”

Kail is exploring his game at the Par level and the First Tee Nine Health Habits through the game of golf.

The CSI First Tee Character Development Program is now enrolling for Summer programming that started 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. May 29 at the Arkansas Golf Center.

The program is also offering a four day summer camp June 10 through 13 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. each day.

If one would like to register your child age 7-12 for weekly classes or camp find it at csiyouth.com or call 501-733-3938.

Community Service is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) youth and family services organization.

Their mission is to be a leader in providing quality services to youth and their families that will empower them to attain success in their homes, schools, careers and communities.

To find out more about our programs find us online at csiyouth.com.