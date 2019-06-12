The weather for the 22nd annual Mike Fleming Memorial was better than it has been in some years. The weather leading up to the annual tournament held at Cherokee Creek Country Club in Booneville wasn’t.

Tournament organizers spent almost all of the week leading up to the festivities preparing the course and roping off non access areas.

Course officials demanded adherence to the oft ignored rule that carts remain on paths.

Although there were some soggy moments, in the end the tournament went off without much of a hiccup and the duo of Randall Wheat and Jason May won the tournament with a two day total of 116 (-28).

After shooting a first day 17-under par 55, the pair started the second round with a three stroke lead in the championship flight and would maintain that edge on Sunday, beating 2018 champions Kerry Lott and Brian Lensing who shot a 58 on Saturday and a 61 to finish at 119 (-25).

The win for Wheat is his fifth overall, but first with May as a partner. Wheat won three in a row with Andy Perdue as a partner and he and May were the runner-up in 2018.

Doc Crowley and Jerry Hix, who have earned a spot in the championship flight in every tournament they’ve played together but one, were third with a 23-under, 121 on rounds of 59 and 62.

Also in the championship flight was Jamey Young and Drew Richards, who also shot a 23-under 121 with rounds of 60 and 61.

The tournament is named for the late Mike Fleming, who died in a vehicle accident in 1997. Fleming was a halfback/linebacker for Booneville. He scored 15 touchdowns during his senior season of 1982 to lead the Bearcats to the playoffs for the first time under Doug Scheel.

The playoff appearance both ended a three-year playoff drought and started a streak of seven straight appearances by Booneville.

In his only playoff game, Fleming ran for 169 yards in a losing effort against Walnut Ridge. Included in that total is a 60-yard touchdown run.

In addition to the 1,172 yards Fleming rushed for during the 1982 season, he also recorded 150 tackles.

During his career, Fleming gained 1,613 yards and scored 26 touchdowns, five two-point conversions and kicked two extra points for 168 total points scored.

Remaining flight placemnets were as follows:

1st Flight

Wiser, Sr./Wiser, 61-59, 120 (-24)

Solomon/Solomon, 63-60, 123 (-21)

Smart/Bingham, 63-61, 124 (-20)

2nd Flight

Crowley/Kimes, 65-61, 126 (-18)

Dobbs/Carolan, 65-61, 126 (-18)

Hilton/Hilton, 65-64, 129 (-15)

3rd Flight

Helms/Helms, 69-61, 130 (-14)

Crisp/Richards, 67-63, 130 (-14)

Fisher/Nye, 67-64, 131 (-13)

4th Flight

Rankin/Hale, 70-64, 133 (-11)

Lunsford/Lunsford, 70-66, 136 (-8)

Arnold/McCubbin, 70-67, 137 (-7)

5th Flight

Smith/Smith, 73-67, 140 (-4)

Wooldridge/Yarborough, 74-67, 141 (-3)

Deeds/Deeds, 74-69, 143 (-1)

6th Flight

Wilkins/Bulger, 77-74, 151 (+7)

Underwood/Meyers, 78-74, 152 (+8)

Adair/White, 79-73, 152 (+8)

7th Flight

Simpson/Mathews ,80-77, 157 (+13)

Pepi/Beach, 80-78, 158 (+14)

Draper/Lee, 83-75, 158 (+14)