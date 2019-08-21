SALLISAW — In most cases, the second season for a coach at a program tends to go a bit more smoothly than the first.

The players are more familiar with what the coach expects, there's more time for evaluation and they are determined to build off of what took place the season before.

That's the belief of the Sallisaw Black Diamonds and their second-year coach, Randon Lowe. In Lowe's debut campaign, the Diamonds went 3-7, though they did win two of their final three ballgames.

"We've seen a great amount of improvement as far as from last year to now," Lowe said. "Our kids are understanding the culture, they've got the grasp (of the system) and we're bigger, stronger and faster than we were a year ago, we're all a year older.

"We had a good team camp, we had a good passing league, Summer Pride was great. Year two is exactly what we expected, the second summer was exactly what we expected going into (the season)."

One reason for Lowe's optimism is his belief that his defense will be a solid unit as they return nine starters.

"I think our strength would probably be our defense," he said. "We have a bunch of players back, a bunch of good football players that play different positions. ... We'll be able to put 11 good football players on the field defensively."

Heading up the defense will be junior middle linebacker Trenton Jones (5-foot-11, 210 pounds), who recorded 71 tackles as a sophomore.

"He calls the defense, he gets us lined up, it's his second year to do that," Lowe said of Jones. "And honestly, he's our best football player; he may be the best football player in the eastern side of the state in 4A, he's just that good."

The Diamonds also bring back a three-year starter at outside linebacker in senior Jace Nicholson (6-1, 190), who had 54 tackles and four sacks a season ago. He is a player Lowe considers as perhaps the team's leader.

Sallisaw also returns its entire defensive line, headed up by senior end Bryce Smithson (6-0, 190) and junior nose guard David Decker (5-11, 245). Sophomore Ty McHenry (6-3, 210), who saw significant action as a freshman, will be used as a potential disruptive force at end.

Even with the returning talent on defense, Lowe believes his best position may be at cornerback, manned by seniors Sawyer Pool (5-11, 155) and Caleb Bormann (5-11, 154), both of whom Lowe remarked are capable of getting things done in either man or zone situations.

"(Our defense is) going to be physical like we've been in years past, and that's what makes me happy," Lowe said. "We're going to have enough athletes that are going to run around and fly around and hit people; we're going back to playing the Sallisaw style of defense that people are accustomed to around here, just a bunch of tough kids out there playing the game."

The Black Diamonds will bring back several returning starters on offense as well, including junior quarterback Jaxon McTyre (5-10, 185), who started all 10 games his sophomore season, completing 50 percent of his passes.

"He's going to have a breakout year this year. ... He started all 10 games and he got better as the year went along, and the improvement that he's made from his last football game to now is astronomical," Lowe said of McTyre.

"He's made the improvement that I thought he could make, and he's going to have a good junior year."

McTyre also amassed 562 yards rushing a season ago, and Lowe expects more of the same in 2019. But the coach will use a rotation of regular running backs, led by Nicholson, Pool and senior Colton Sanders (5-9, 175), who plays linebacker on defense.

Pool and Nicholson may see some action at receiver as well, along with Bormann and senior Mason Girdner (5-9, 165), a basketball player who came out for football this season. But the main target for McTyre may be McHenry, who plays tight end and someone Lowe remarked had a tremendous off-season and summer camp.

Jones and Smithson are returning starters on the offensive line, along with junior Trevor Sparks (5-10, 225), who missed most of last season with an injury.

"We have a group of seven or eight really athletic kids that we can play up front," Lowe said. "We're not going to be huge, but we're going to be fast."

In order to capitalize on a possible breakout second season under Lowe, the Diamonds must navigate what should be another strong 4A-4 district, headed up by preseason title contenders Poteau and Broken Bow.

"Our district's always been tough; it's always going to be tough and it's going to be tough for a hundred years," Lowe said. "At the top of the district last year you had Poteau and Broken Bow, and they're going to be good football teams again and they have good football coaches; they're going to be sound in what they do.

"There's a lot of excitement right now; we think we're going to be really good, but everybody's optimistic at this time of year and that's OK. Last year, we were a little optimistic going in but this year, we're pretty sure, we're really going to be pretty good."

Sallisaw will break in its new artificial playing surface at Perry F. Lattimore Stadium with three of its first four games at home, starting with the opener Sept. 6 against Catoosa.