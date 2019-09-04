Southside coach Natalie Throneberry wasn't sure how her team would respond prior to Tuesday's game with Greenwood.

Without a set lineup for the third match in a row, the Mavericks responded in a big way.

Avery Fitzgerald had 19 kills and four aces, and almost single-handedly rallied Southside to a 25-21 win in the third game of a three-set sweep.

Hannah Hogue had 33 assists and 10 digs as Southside beat a good Greenwood team, 25-15, 25-17, 25-21.

The Mavs open 6A-Central play Thursday at Conway.

"She's (Fitzgerald) even expanded her game into the back row," Throneberry said. "She's even a threat back there. I'm really happy with her progress."

Fitzgerald returned from a concussion last week in a win over Fayetteville. Tuesday, the Mavs were without sophomore Torree Tiffee, who missed the match with a sore knee.

A number of players responded in her absence. Senior Bailey Vega came up big in the third set. Up 19-18, Vega guided a hit that fell between defenders for a two-point advantage.

Kelsey Hamilton, another senior who didn't get a ton of playing time in 2018, followed with an ace.

Vega and Olivia Melton had six kills apiece. Melton also had 11 digs. Hamilton finished with 14 digs.

"I think we're starting to figure out how to gel a little better," Throneberry said. "We've had no two games with the same lineup right now. We're in the trenches, trying to figure it out together. Right now, I'm a very happy coach."

Greenwood coach Jennifer Golden knows her team will be playoff-ready in two months. A hard schedule is the norm.

But losing isn't.

"You can't come out flat like we did and expect to play hard and make a comeback," she said. "We stepped on the court and we couldn't find any chemistry or mojo. Nothing fell our way, and we just couldn't overcome it."

For Greenwood, 2-2, senior Brooke Jones led the charge with eight kills. Senior standout Camryn Presley had three aces, 10 assists and two kills. Setter Anna Johnson dished out 10 assists.

The Lady Bulldogs open 5A-West play Sept. 10 against Greenbrier.

"At 2-and-2, you hope to come out a little bit better," Golden said. "This match was a little disappointing because we hoped to be a whole lot more competitive. You don't mind a loss when you're competitive.

"But it's early. There's no hanging your head. You just get back in the gym and go to work."