CEDARVILLE — Alex Ascencio is the type of player Cedarville coach Max Washausen has been trying to build a football team around since he took over as the team's head coach four years ago.

Ascencio has all the characteristics necessarily to lead a football team. It doesn't hurt that he's a pretty good player, too.

A two-way star at center and defensive end, Ascencio and the Cedarville Pirates expected to be 2-0 after two games. Then again, coming off a 4-6 campaign, he knows that action speaks volumes over meaningless early-season nonconference wins.

But a win over Bigelow this week would match the Pirates' first 3-0 start to the season since 2008.

That particular team, coached by Mark Guthrie, actually started 4-0 and practiced on Thanksgiving that season.

The Cedarvile Pirates since 2008? Not so much.

The 2019 version has speed to kill and something many of the teams passing through Cedarville lacked — good team chemistry.

"We really haven't had that these past two years," Ascencio said. "My sophomore year, we weren't clicking as a team. Toward the end of the season, the week of the Mansfield game and going into Two Rivers, we didn't have that mentality like we have right now. We know that we need to go out the first quarter of every ballgame and hammer it down."

"There's a couple of those seniors, man they've stuck through it," Washausen said. "We've improved every year with his grade. We were 3-and-7 and then 4-and-6, and now we're 2-and-0. I think it's a good group of three classes gelling together. They expect to win."

The 5-foot-11, 270-pound Ascencio anchors the Pirates' "run first and ask questions later" offensive line as the team's center. He's actually suited for anywhere on the offensive line, he said.

"They (coaches) put me wherever they need me," Ascencio said. "My main position is center, but if somebody goes out, they (coaches) have me down as a backup."

Growing up in the Houston suburb of Galena Park, Texas, a blue-collar town on the shoulders of the Houston ship channel, Ascencio played right guard.

"Last year was my first year to play center," he said. "I played right guard back in Galena Park. but I do whatever they (coaches) need me to do here."

In a land of spread offenses, where opposing teams run three and four wide receivers, and the quarterback is almost always in shotgun formation, Cedarville may end up throwing fewer passes this season than perennial run-oriented Booneville.

The Pirates have gashed their first two opponents, Johnson County Westside and Mountainburg, to the tune of 749 rushing yards — and that includes a running clock in the second half of both games.

Backs Darryl Kattich and Kelin Mitchell are averaging 20.5 and 12.9 yards per carry, respectively.

Cedarville is almost scoring at will.

"Of course we want to score every play, but we just want to get yards and not go backward at all," Ascencio said. "We just want to do our assignment and let the backs do what they do best. They (running backs) encourage us every day.

"We're all big a family."

Big turnaround

The Pirates, who haven't had a winning season since the aforementioned 2008 season, and have combined for just 20 wins (20-72 this decade), have officially bought in.

"We know it takes to win," Ascencio said. "It's been building for all of us to understand that. They've (coaches) gotten in our heads. We know that all the work we've put in over the summer, these past couple of weeks, we know what we have to do to win."

In addition to offense, Ascencio's face lights up when talking about defense.

"To me, I love it," he said. "When I first moved up here, I used to be the nose tackle. I really fell in love with being an end, because it takes technique. You have to ready the tackles; you have to read the guards. It makes me think more about the game."

H-Town Pride

For better or worse, Ascencio still bleeds Houston Texans' steel blue, and he's an Astros fan.

But living in Arkansas, he's doing as the Romans do — pull for the home team.

"I love my Texans, obviously, but all my family's up here, so for college I have to go for Arkansas," he said.

Ascencio's mom, Nattie, moved the family from Texas to Cedarville prior to the start of the 2017 spring semester.

"All my family lives up here," Ascencio said. "My mom was down there for like 30 years. (But) we just wanted to be closer to our family, so we came up to Cedarville."