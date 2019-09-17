FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas Coach Chad Morris opened his Monday football news conference talking soccer.

On Sunday in Fayetteville, coach Colby Hale’s Razorbacks women’s soccer team upset the nationally No. 1-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, 2-0.

“First of all, a big shoutout to coach Hale and our women’s soccer team for the big win yesterday,” Morris said. “It’s a huge win to beat the No. 1-ranked team in the country. It capped off a great weekend.”

Arkansas’ Zach Williams and Bumper Pool suffered the most significant injuries against Colorado State going into this Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game with San Jose State at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The SEC announced Monday that the Arkansas vs. Texas A&M SEC West game, annually held at the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, will kick off at 11 a.m. and be televised by ESPN.

Jamario Bell, out since the Aug. 31 season opener, practiced Sunday and is expected to play against San Jose State, Morris said Monday. Pool suffered a “strained clavicle,” Morris said, and is “day to day.”

Hayden Henry, Grant Morgan, D’Vone McClure and De’Jon “Scoota” Harris all played well against Colorado State, Morris said.

“Bumper has played well for us,” Morris said. “I certainly hope he's going to be ready to go, but if not, it's next man up.”

Henry made the hit on CSU running back Marvin Kinsey that jarred a fumble that LaDarrius Bishop scooped and scored for the game-sealing 25-yard touchdown.

Henry “banged up a shoulder a little bit,” on his big hit, Morris said.

Bishop subbed in the second half for injured starting cornerback Montaric “Buster” Brown. Brown did participate in Sunday’s light practice, and following Monday’s off day is expected to practice Tuesday, Morris said.

Senior place-kicker Connor Limpert and Morgan were named Arkansas’ special teams players of the game Monday by Morris.

“Grant Morgan was a force all night long on all of our units,” Morris said.

Scoota Harris, last year’s SEC leading tackler, had a season high 12 tackles was Morris’ choice as the Defensive Player of Saturday’s game. Harris especially took matters into his hands while rallying the defense’s fourth-quarter shutout after CSU had come back from down 27-14 to tie it 34-34.

“Scoota pulling everybody together and saying, ‘It’s not happening again,” Morris said. “That was as good as I’ve ever been around. He was definitely a force, both on the field and off the field.”

Junior quarterback Nick Starkel, who was 20 of 35 for 305 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions, and junior center Ty Clary were Morris’ choices as Co-Offensive Players of the Game.

“Ty Clary played the best game I’ve seen him play since he’s been here,” Morris said. “He continues to improve.”

San Jose State, 1-1 had an open date last weekend ahead of its matchup with the Razorbacks.

“They’ve had an opportunity to prepare extra week for us, and we’ll see their best,” Morris said.