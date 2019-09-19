Sebastian County champion is an unofficial title, but it means a lot to the Greenwood Bulldogs.

“Our kids know a lot of their kids and vice versa,” Greenwood head coach Rick Jones said. “It’s good to be the Sebastian County champions.”

The Bulldogs recovered the unofficial designation they lost last year due to a season-opening loss to Northside.

This year, Greenwood blitzed Northside and Southside by a combined 82-24 count to open the season and claim once again the county championship.

“To our kids, it’s a big deal,” Jones said. “You bet it is. They take a lot of pride in it.”

Defensively, the Bulldogs have been outstanding.

They’ve allowed just 303 yards total in two games, giving up 170 and 11 first downs to the Grizzlies and then 133 yards and seven first downs on Friday.

Junior Tatum Sadler led Greenwood with seven tackles. Tayshaun Leader had a sack, and Tyler Crossno and Ryan Thacker combined on another sack. Landon Kilgore recovered a fumble. Blaze Moore, Colton Tuck, Colin Daggett, Cole Irwin and Kilgore all had a tackle for loss.

Despite the 44-14 win over Southside on Friday, Greenwood managed just 58 rushing yards on 24 carries.

“It’s disappointing,” Jones said. “Obviously, that was a point of emphasis all week. Then we go out and didn’t do what we needed to do to run the ball.”

More disappointing was when the Bulldogs couldn’t run the ball.

“It’s not necessarily running the ball when you want to run the ball, it’s running the ball when you have to run the ball,” Jones said. “We had three situations where we had third and short or fourth and short and we weren’t successful. We have to get better at that. We have to be able to make fourth and one, third and two, things like that. We can throw it, but the percentages are ultimately are going to catch up to you if you’re not successful in running the ball on third and short or fourth and short.”

After opening with home games in consecutive weeks, the Bulldogs hit the road first to wrap up nonconference play at Sand Springs, Okla., before traveling to renovated Leroy Scott Field to play Little Rock Hall to start 6A-West action.

Greenwood will keep Southside and Northside on the nonconference schedule in the future. Greenwood will first play Southside followed by Northside next year. The dates depend of how the voting goes for a 9/7 split for the 7A-West and 7A-Central, starting next season. That won’t be decided for another three weeks after the ballots are submitted by the schools in Class 7A. Ideally, too, Greenwood hopes to play one at home and one away to split those big gates.

Choctaw, Okla., will be the final nonconference opponent for the Bulldogs and that will definitely be week three.

Alma

One mistake on Friday night led to a landslide for the Airedales.

They were leading Springdale late in the first half when they fumbled a punt. Springdale needed just eight yards on the next play to take a 14-13 lead with 30 seconds left in the first half.

“It went downhill from there,” Alma head coach Doug Loughridge said. “That was a breaking point in the ball game.”

Just before that turn of events, though, Alma very nearly added to its lead. On second down just before Springdale punted, Alma defensive back Brayden Taylor almost had an interception when he jumped in front of a pass intended for Springdale receiver Ladarius Wonsley, who neck tackled Taylor as the ball came loose.

“On the play where Brayden jumps the route and intercepts the ball, we thought he had control of it,” Loughridge said. “Their guy grabbed him around the neck, they didn’t call it an interception and said he didn’t have control of it. If we do that, it’s a pick six and it’s a different ball game.”

Instead, Springdale punted and recovered the fumble to lead to the score and the lead at the half.

“If we get that, they don’t have that score and we go into the half with a little cushion,” Loughridge said.

In the third quarter, Alma couldn’t get off the field with the Bulldogs converting two long drives to go up 28-13.

That’s how it ended.

Linebacker Gabe Jensen had 11 tackles on Friday, including eight solo. Logan Chronister added 10 tackles with seven of them solo. Chronister, Karsten Berneux, Matt Hamblin and Nathan Whalen each had a tackle for loss.

Alma now travels to Russellville to finish nonconference play against the Cyclones.

Van Buren



For the first time as head coach of the Pointers, Crosby Tuck had to address his team following a loss on Friday night.

“We hit on a couple of different things,” Tuck said. “The two things that were the main concerns to me were the amount of mental mistakes we made whether it was wrong routes, going the wrong way on protection, making the wrong read, and forcing the ball. Then, I didn’t think it got out of hand but we lost composure for a moment in the third quarter. It could have been worse. It wasn’t horrible, but we have to do a better job of keeping our composure in those chip moments.”

Van Buren committed six turnovers, turned the ball over on downs, gave up a 71-yard kickoff return, and a 65-yard scoring run in a 44-6 loss to Northside on Friday.

“They do such a good job, defensively,” Tuck said. “They play so hard. We played hard except for a play here or there. I didn’t feel like it was an issue of laying down, laziness or lack of will, but it forced us to make a whole lot of mental mistakes. Almost half of our offensive snaps, I felt like we had an issue.”

Van Buren is idle this week, having completed nonconference play with two wins before hosting Rogers in the 7A-West opener on Sept. 27.

“The bye week falls at a good time,” Tuck said. "It gives us two weeks to prepare for our first conference game. It’s a huge game for both schools. It’s one that we’ve talked about for a long time, and I guarantee they’ve been talking about it for a long time. We know what a big game it is for both teams. For us to have two weeks and some time to fix some of the big mistakes we made last Friday and a couple of extra days to prepare for what Rogers does both are going to be beneficial.”