Heber Springs, AR (72543)

Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 75F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 75F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.