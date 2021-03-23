CONWAY, Ark. - No. 21 Hendrix split a Southern Athletic Association (SAA) doubleheader Sunday with Oglethorpe (Ga.) inside Grove Gymnasium. The Orange and Black won the first match in four sets by scores of 25-23, 26-24, 15-25 and 25-22 before dropping the second in three games by scores of 25-22, 25-18 and 25-22. The Warriors improved to 18-1 all-time against the Stormy Petrels and won their first match as a ranked team since 2016.
In the first match, Maddie Tovar led three Hendrix players in double figures with 13 kills. Camryn Presley posted a double-double with 12 kills and 15 digs. Allison Long came up with 11 kills on a .529 hitting percentage. Jeanette McGrath recorded 26 digs, while Peyton Nance had 11. Claire Smith dished out 36 assists, while Kyler Greenlee had eight.
McGrath also had four service aces.
Smith and MaKenzie Presley each netted eight digs.
Ellie Alfonso and Jackie Schner each recorded a double-double in defeat. Alfonso totaled 16 kills and as many digs, while Schner had 11 kills and 15 digs. Ta'Korya Green had 13 kills. Sofia Cendoya came up with 24 digs. Emma Williams dished out 41 assists and five service aces but also had four service errors.
Prior to the match, Tovar, McGrath, Long and M. Presley were honored as part of Senior Day festivities.
MaKenzie Presley Allison Long Maddie Tovar Jeanette McGrath and Brittany Newberry
In the second match, Green totaled 10 kills. Cendoya was one of five Oglethorpe (4-4, 4-4 SAA) players with 10 or more digs, totaling 23, along with Alfonso (16), Kylee Zimmer (13), Schner (12) and Williams (10).
Williams also had 36 assists for a double-double performance.
Schner also had three service aces.
Sadie Walker totaled 10 kills for Hendrix (3-3, 3-3 SAA). McGrath came up with 21 digs, and Nance added 17. Smith and Greenlee each dished out 13 assists.
The Warriors travel to No. 10 Birmingham-Southern (Ala.) for a doubleheader Saturday. First serve is set for 11 a.m. CT.
