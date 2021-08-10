JONESBORO – With the Arkansas State football team’s first season under new head coach Butch Jones set to kickoff in just under a month, the Red Wolves reported for fall camp Thursday at the Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center.
Jones and his staff will lead an A-State squad that features 60 returning lettermen and over 50 newcomers through its first of 15 fall-camp practices on Friday afternoon. The Red Wolves will conduct a pair of scrimmages August 14 and 21, while also holding its annual Media Day Aug. 19, before classes at Arkansas State University begin on Aug. 24.
“Our players have worked exceptionally hard since the conclusion of spring football,” said Jones. “Everyone in our organization is looking forward to the start of camp and continuing the process of improving each and every day. We must display consistency every practice to make those improvements as we continue our preparations for the season.”
A-State, which was predicted to finish second in the Sun Belt Conference’s West Division according to the league’s preseason coaches poll, will kickoff its 2021 campaign on Sept. 4 with a home game against Central Arkansas. Hosting Memphis a week later, the Red Wolves will begin their season with back-to-back games at Centennial Bank Stadium for the first time since 1987.
Jones, A-State’s 31st all-time head coach, takes over a program that posted a 4-7 record in 2020, but had previously posted nine consecutive bowl-game appearances and won five Sun Belt Conference championships between 2011-19.
Between Athlon Sports, Phil Steele’s, College Football News and Pro Football Focus, 13 different A-State players this season have received preseason All-Sun Belt Conference recognition.
Season tickets for the Red Wolves’ 2021 campaign are available for purchase through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online at AStateRedWolves.com.
