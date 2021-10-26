JONESBORO — The Arkansas State football team’s Sun Belt Conference and Homecoming game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Nov. 6, will appear on ESPN+ with a 1 p.m. kickoff, the league office and ESPN announced Monday.
Although Arkansas State and Appalachian State have shared the Sun Belt Conference since 2014, the two teams are set to meet for the just the fifth time over that eight-year span. A-State holds a 1-3 record against App State, last playing the Mountaineers in Jonesboro in 2018. Appalachian State is currently receiving votes in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches Top 25 polls.
Arkansas State is 63-27-3 all-time in Homecoming contests. The Red Wolves have won 17 of their last 18 Homecoming games, including the last 10 in a row, dating back to the 2003 season.
A-State has one game scheduled ahead of its outing versus App State, facing South Alabama in Mobile on Saturday, Oct. 30, in a game that will appear on ESPN+. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.