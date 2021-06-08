All-State and state tournament teams for baseball and softball were announced by the Arkansas Activities Association recently. Several area athletes received honors.
In baseball Trey Wren from the Melbourne Bearkatz was named to the All-State team. Wren and the Bearkatz claimed the 2A-2 district tournament title. The Katz had a surprise exit in the first round of regionals. They fell to the four seeded St. Joseph Bulldogs 15-12.
The Izard County Cougars had two players named to the All-State tournament team. Landon McBride and Noah Everett earned All-State tournament team honors. The Cougars were the 1A state runner-up. That was the Cougars first ever trip to the finals game.
Everett was also named to the All-State team.
Bryson Doyle of Hillcrest was named to the 1A All-State team. The Screamin’ Eagles ended the season with an 8-8 record.
The West Side Eagles made it to the final four in 1A baseball this season. Sophomore outfielder Zach Birmingham was named to the All-State tournament team for the Eagles.
There were many softball players who received the All-State honors.
Grace Lewellin from Southside made the All-State team. She and the Lady Southerners finished the season with a 13-11 and made it to the 4A state tournament.
The Concord Lady Pirates had Abi West named to the All-State team. Her and the Lady Pirates had a 10-9 record this season.
Emily Engles from Izard County also made the All-State team. She pitched most games for the Lady Cougars and led to a regional tournament appearance.
The Starting pitcher for the West Side Lady Eagles, McKenna Bittle was earned both All-State and All-State tournament team honors.
The Lady Eagles won the conference, district, and regional title. They finished the season with an 18-4 and made it to the second round of the 1A state tournament.
The 2A Quitman Lady Bulldogs had two player make the All-State team. Riley Drake and starting pitcher Kassie Rhodes both made All-State. Rhodes also made the tournament team. They Lady Bulldogs made it to the second round of the state playoffs.
The Melbourne Lady Bearkatz had players make both the All-State and tournament team. Natalie Brightwell and Madison Brokaw made the All-State and the All-State tournament team respectively. The Lady Katz fell in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.
The Hillcrest Lady Screamin’ Eagles had Kylie Baxter named to the All-State tournament team. The Lady Eagles fell in the first round of the 1A state tournament to the 1A state champion Taylor Lady Tigers.
