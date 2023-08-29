FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has gained its first verbal commitment for the Class of 2026 and it’s a big one with the addition of San Diego (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive back Tay Lockett.
Lockett, 6-0, 175, went public with his decision on Thursday choosing the Hogs over offers from 40 other schools. His mother is from Vilonia and he has several members of his family still living in Arkansas. He’s expected to be a five-star recruit when recruiting services give him a grade.
“I chose the Hogs because of the program Coach (Sam) Pittman has already shaped it into, but because I know we can only get better,” Lockett said. “Another big reason I chose the Hogs was because all of my family lives in Arkansas. I get the ‘home’ feeling the minute I get around the coaches and players at the University of Arkansas.”
Lockett was at Arkansas’ spring scrimmage on April 15. Lockett played his first game for St. John Bosco in the season opener which was a 42-22 win over Henderson (Nev.) Liberty this past Friday. They will travel to face St. Thomas Aquinas Saturday on ESPN2. He had 92 tackles, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and five recovered at University City his freshman season before transferring to St John Bosco. Lockett officially announced the transfer on June 18.
He chose the Hogs over offers from such schools as USC, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Florida State, Penn State, Georgia, Colorado, Arizona, Oregon, Washington, UCF, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Michigan, Auburn, UCLA and Miami among numerous others.
The Razorbacks have 18 commitments for 2024 and two in 2025.
