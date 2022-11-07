FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has reached into Alabama to secure the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2024 with a commitment from Leeds four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson.
Henderson, 6-3, 235, chose the Hogs over Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Oklahoma. In all, Henderson had 45 offers.
He announced for the Hogs on Sunday at a ceremony held in the school’s gym.
“They did a great job recruiting me and have done a great job talking to my family,” Henderson said. ” I have visited, the atmosphere there is great.”
Arkansas offered Henderson on Jan. 22. He attended a Junior Day at Arkansas both on Jan. 22 and then March 12.
Henderson has helped Leeds to a perfect 10-0 season so far. Leeds defeated Fairfield 39-13 in the playoffs Friday night. They will now take on Scottsboro this upcoming Friday.
Earlier Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell decommitted from Arkansas. So now Henderson is the first commitment in the class. Russell is still being recruited hard by the Hogs and others.
Official visit
Over the weekend, Arkansas also hosted Covington (Ga.) Newton Class of 2023 three-star defensive tackle Justin Benton for an official visit.
Benton, 6-2, 285, committed to West Virginia on June 18. But Arkansas, Texas and others continued to recruit him hard. He talked about how the visit to Arkansas went for him.
“The greatest part of the visit is coach (Sam) Pittman,” Benton said. “Just the kind of person he is. You can tell while sitting down and talking with him before the game how genuine he was. How genuine he felt about me as a prospect being as being a guy they’re trying to finish the 2023 class and they thought highly enough of me to bring me on an official visit and show me Arkansas and show me what they have to offer. I loved everything about the visit.”
Benton and his school are 6-4 on the season. They have a playoff game against Marietta this Saturday. In the first eight games of the season, Benton had 42 tackles, 14 solo, eight for loss and three sacks.
The following week after the Marietta game Benton will possibly take his final official visit.
“I’m taking an official visit to Texas then I will make my final decision,” Benton said. “Maybe in two weekends.”
Benton has approximately 20 offers. His father, Phillip Benton, was a linebacker at Georgia from 1992-95. Benton also holds SEC offers from such schools as Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, Mississippi State, Kentucky and South Carolina. Florida State, Penn State, Michigan State and Oregon are among his other offers. He also was offered by Illinois on Sunday.
