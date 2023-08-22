Marcus Woodson is helping Deron Wilson with the secondary after a season that saw Arkansas’ defensive backs give up large amounts of yardage.
Woodson came to Arkansas from Florida State where he also inherited a similar situation there. Woodson likes the progress Arkansas is making since the spring.
“Absolutely. I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Woodson said. “It started with what I just said, coming together as a group with a lot of new faces in the room. And then just coming together to improve daily. That’s what those guys have done. They seek daily improvement. They have a ‘coach me, coach’ mindset. As long as they continue to come to work every day, we’ll continue to improve that stat for sure.”
What Woodson had talked about earlier was just the unit coming together as a team and brotherhood.
“Just the togetherness,” Woodson said. “Guys coming together. You heard Jayden (Johnson) mention the brotherhood. I feel like those guys have really gotten closer throughout the summer. And me as a coach, that’s what I wanted to see from the group.”
Baylor transfer Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson has moved from cornerback to the Hog (Nickel) position. Some cornerbacks developing and improving has allowed Woodson to make that move.
“At first we had to find the right guy at that corner,” Woodson said. “Nudie (Dwight McGlothern) has really stepped up and done a good job. The addition of Jaheim [Singletary] to the room has really been a big addition. He’s a smart kid. He hasn’t played a lot of football in college. Obviously being at Georgia he was able to be around some good coaches and in a good culture. He’s still young, but he’s a smart player that retains information. He takes the meeting to the field. And that’s what gives himself a chance.
“Kee’yon [Stewart] has been a great addition as well. He’s a very talented kid that has played a lot of football. I’m still pushing him to strain more. That’s the thing, he’s got to practice more like the standard here at Arkansas. And it’s getting better, but he’s still got some improvement to do. Jaylon Braxton, as you all mentioned earlier, he’s a kid that’s very talented. Hasn’t played any college football. With him being here in the spring, it was really, really good for him. So right now we feel good with those four corners. That’s what allowed for us to move Snaxx inside. Snaxx is a guy that is very versatile. Right now we need more depth at the Hog position, which is nickel, and he’s been a great addition. It’s been a smooth transition for him. He’s another high football IQ guy, so it wasn’t hard for him to be able to slide inside and pick up like he had been there already. It’s been a great move. At the end of the day, we’re just trying to find the best five to put on the field to get us in the best position to be successful.”
Singletary came from Georgia, Stewart from TCU and the Hogs also added safety Alfahiym Walcott from Baylor. Walcott is working at safety and pushing Jayden Johnson and others for a starting spot next to Hudson Clark.
“Uhhh, yeah, he has,” Woodson said. “Nothing is solidified right now. He and we still have a lot of work to do between now and Sept. 2. But Al has done a phenomenal job being that he missed the entire spring due to injury and didn’t get full-go until July. So he’s a great player. Played a lot of good football. It’s important to him. Again, he shows up with a coach’s mindset, takes good notes in meetings, is very detailed with the meetings and how he goes about things. So again, right now he’s competing for the starting spot, but nothing is solidified right now.”
At safety, true freshman TJ Metcalf has seemingly made a move similar to Braxton at cornerback.
“Absolutely,” Woodson said. “Yes sir. Again, him being here in the spring is really big for him. He’s a smart kid that retains information, as well. Has a lot of talent. He’s a mature kid, as well, beyond his years. So for him, he’s a kid that has ice in his veins, comes from a really good high school. So I’m expecting for him to be a big impact for the defense this year.”
While Johnson is looking good at the Hog spot Woodson named one other player who has impressed as well.
“J-Lew (Jaylen Lewis),” Woodson said. “He still has some things to improve at just like we all do, but Jaylen is someone who is going to help this team in a big way. He’s still competing for that spot. He’s had a pretty good camp up until this point. Still got some things to clean up on in terms of communication and execution, but he’s working everyday to get to that point.”
Singletary was a five-star recruit who went to Georgia last year, but failed to make an impact. He left and it appears he’s set to make a big impact at Arkansas this fall.
“He’s a selfless kid,” Woodson said. “He’s someone that came in and really adapted to the guys as if he had been here the whole time. Again, he’s super talented, but the most important thing is his love for the sport. He loves football. If you love football and you’ve got talent, success is going to happen for you. I’m so excited to coach him. Again, we needed a corner to come in and challenge the other guys to be better, and he’s done that. He’s a kid that’s going to have a phenomenal year for us.”
With 11 practices behind them and the Sept. 2 opener against Western Carolina in Little Rock growing nearer Woodson talked about what will be the focus going forward.
“Communication,” Woodson said. “You know that’s the main thing for us. We want to play clean Razorback football. And, you know, 10 guys can be playing the same call and one guy get the wrong call and it’s a breakdown in the defense on the back end. And as you know, we can’t have any breakdowns because when something bad happens on the back end we the last level of defense and everyone in the stadium knows it. So at the end of the day if we continue to communicate – we can fix the physical piece of it.
“But the mental piece and the communication is something that they have to take ownership in. And being on the same page. And I’m confident that as long we continue to improve our communication, execute the defense and do your job within the defense, we can play with anybody in the country. So I’m just excited to see the steps that we must take going forward. Again it’s a lot of work that still has to be done until Sept. 2. The communication is the first piece. And just continuing to be disciplined, to do your job with the right technique and making sure your eyes are on the right spot. You know, so communication and eye discipline – those are the biggest two things for me that I want to see as a coach improve in the group.”
Arkansas will return to the practice fields on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.