Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for August 29. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
OVERALL
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (20) 1-0 216 1
2. Bentonville 1-0 179 2
3. Greenwood 1-0 150 3
4. Cabot 1-0 137 5
5. Pulaski Academy 1-0 117 6
6. Fayetteville (2) 1-0 115 10
7. North Little Rock 0-0 82 8
8. Lake Hamilton 1-0 80 7
9. LR Christian 1-0 42 9
10. Conway 0-1 40 4
Others receiving votes: Shiloh Christian 20. Springdale Har-Ber 15, Benton 10, Fort Smith Northside 5, Stuttgart 3, Jonesboro 2.
CLASS 7A
Record Pts Prv
1. Bryant (20) 1-0 106 1
2. Bentonville 1-0 81 2
3. Cabot 1-0 56 –
4. Fayetteville (2) 1-0 50 –
5. North Little Rock 0-0 26 5
Others receiving votes: Conway 10, Springdale Har-Ber 1.
CLASS 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greenwood (21) 1-0 109 1
2. Lake Hamilton (1) 1-0 90 2–
3. Jonesboro 1-0 48 4
4. Benton 0-1 36 3
5. LR Parkview 0-0 19 5
(tie) El Dorado 0-0 19 –
Others receiving votes: Sylvan Hills 5, Marion 2, Mountain Home 1, Russellville 1.
CLASS 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Pulaski Academy (21) 1-0 109 1
2. LR Christian (1) 1-0 81 2
3. Harrison 1-0 57 4
4. Wynne 0-1 27 3
5. White Hall 1-0 20 –
Others receiving votes: Maumelle 14, Camden Fairview 13, Vilonia 9, Hot Springs Lakeside 8.
CLASS 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Shiloh Christian (17) 1-0 105 1
2. Stuttgart (5) 1-0 78 2
3. Warren 0-0 63 3–
4. Joe T. Robinson 0-1 26 4
5. Crossett 1-0 22 –
Others receiving votes: Ozark 15, Rivercrest 8, Arkadelphia 5, Malvern 3, Ashdown 3, Prairie Grove 2.
CLASS 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Harding Academy (15) 1-0 97 1
2. Prescott (7) 1-0 91 2
3. McGehee 0-0 62 3
4. Booneville 1-0 40 5
5. Centerpoint 1-0 8 –
Others receiving votes: Osceola 6, Hoxie 6, Charleston 5, Newport 5, Paris 4, Camden Harmony Grove 3, Rison 2, Danville 1.
CLASS 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Des Arc (16) 1-0 103 1
2. Fordyce (5) 1-0 79 2
3. Bigelow 1-0 35 4
(tie) McCrory 1-0 35 –
5. Clarendon 0-0 29 5
Others receiving votes: Junction City (1) 28, Gurdon 12, Magnet Cove 6. Poyen 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.