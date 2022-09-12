FAYETTEVILLE – No. 16 Arkansas jumped out to a 21-3 lead against South Carolina in the second quarter on Saturday, then held on for a 44-30 victory in Razorback Stadium. Arkansas has moved into the Top 10 in the latest Associated Press Poll and moved to No. 11 with the coaches.
In the AP, Arkansas jumped from No. 19 to 10. Georgia jumps to No. 1 with Alabama at No. 2. The other SEC schools in the rankings: Kentucky at 9, Arkansas at 10, Tennessee at 15, Florida at 18, Ole Miss at 21 and Texas A&M at 24.
Alabama held its top ranking in the coaches. Georgia is No. 2, Kentucky 10, Tennessee 16, Ole Miss 17, Florida 21 and Texas A&M 22. BYU defeated Baylor 26-20 in overtime despite missing its two top wide receivers. Baylor was previously No. 9 and BYU No. 21. Arkansas plays at Provo on Oct. 15.
Arkansas (2-0, 1-0) will be at home on Saturday night to host Bobby Petrino and Missouri State. They are also 2-0.
The win allowed Arkansas (2-0, 1-0) to get off to a fast start to what could be a special season. The Hogs won and threatened to blow the game open a few times, but Shane Beamer’s squad had a lot of fight in them. Sam Pittman was pleased to get out with the win.
“A lot of respect for South Carolina and their program and Coach Beamer,” Pittman said. “I think they play the game the way it’s supposed to be played. I was really proud of our offensive line. We asked them to kind of control the game, and I felt like they did at least until the last series of the first half there when we were a little slippery on pass protection. I think the offensive line wore them down. We made a lot of big plays on defense. A lot of sacks, hurries, this, that and the other, and we gave up a lot. Three hands to the face and things like that, we certainly haven’t had that in practice, but we had it out here today, and we’ve got to clean that up as well. I thought defense made some big plays. Rocket Sanders and the backs ran well. I thought we used our wideouts a little better today. We used all of them, and each one of them contributed certainly in the blocking aspect to the win as well. It feels really good to be 2-0. It feels really good to be 1-0 in the SEC.”
Arkansas imposed its will on South Carolina much of the day behind a big, experienced offensive line, as well as quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. Jefferson completed 18 of 21 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed 19 times for 67 yards and a touchdown. Sanders topped all rushers with 24 carries for 156 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He was able to grab three passes for 30 yards.
“Well, it’s a line of scrimmage game in this league,” Pittman said. “It depends on if you want to make it that or not, and we do. We want to make it a line of scrimmage game. It feels good to be honest with you. I think everybody in the stadium felt good on the first three possessions when we... We didn’t make a fourth-and-1 in the third and fourth quarter down there, but made close fourth downs, third downs and one. None of them were really great big plays involved in there. It just kind of four and five yards out. To answer your question, it feels really, really good. We have a lot of work to do, but I’m pleased with where we are as a coaching staff and as a team.”
Sanders is touching the ball a lot, but Jefferson knows the sophomore running back can handle it.
“I mean, he’s playing more confident now.” Jefferson said. “I mean, his confidence is through the roof. He’s comfortable back there. I mean, he’s seeing signals faster, he’s getting lined up. Sometimes if I run, he gets to where he’s telling the O-Line what to do. So he’s grasping this system. He’s learning each and every day. He’s just building and maturing at the same time.”
The game got wild in the fourth quarter when the Hogs had entered with a 21-16 lead. The Hogs outscored the Gamecocks 23-14 in the final 15 minutes that was filled with reviews.
“Well, that’s two weeks in a row.” Pittman said. “It’s hot out there. I’m ready for it to get over too, you know. I think it was another four-hour game. Our first one was as well. It was bizarre. A lot of different things going on. Quick scores, onside kicks getting returned. Twice we got it, once we didn’t. The last play of the game took five minutes to review. Just a lot of stuff went on, but glad the result is what it was.”
Pittman confirmed what was being reported on Friday. Redshirt junior safety Jalen Catalon is out for the season. Safety Myles Slusher is still out, but will return.
“Slusher will be back,” Pittman said. “Catalon, y’all want to talk about that or not? Catalon is having surgery on his shoulder, reconstructive surgery, so he won’t be back this year. I feel for him. We’ve had conversations and I’m going to let him be away from the building a little bit. I mean, he’s down. You would be, too, if you put in all that work for 2 years and you’re not able to play.
“With that, seeing (Simeon) Blair was the next-highest vote getter for captain, so we made him a captain yesterday in our team meeting. The team was ecstatic about that. I’d also talked to Cat about that, and Cat had talked to me about it. Since he won’t be able to come back this year, that it would be nice if Blair was able to be a captain. It’s just right, because he was the next vote getter. Slush, I believe will be back. He was close to being back this week, but we just felt it was safer for him to come back next week. He’ll be back next week.”
Blair was pleased with how the secondary players stepped up without Catalon and Slusher.
“I felt like it was a great game by us,” Blair said. “We always would love to have Catalon because of how talented he is. But we have a lot of players. (Latavious) Brini came in and stepped up, forced a fumble. He had a great game. We had Malik (Chavis) step in, Khari (Johnson) step in, and both of them have been playing corner for a long time. They came in and played safety for us today and they also did a wonderful job.
“So I feel like it was a hard game, but it also was great to see all our training paying off, after doing all the stuff in the summer and fall camp. Switching positions and moving everybody around. I feel like it definitely helped us today.”
Pittman’s linebackers had big days on Saturday. Drew Sanders finished with 11 tackles, eight solo, two forced fumbles, a pair of sacks, three tackles for loss, a quarterback hurry and one pass breakup. Bumper Pool had seven tackles, a sack, tackle for loss, quarterback hurry and pass breakup. Chris “Pooh” Paul finished with five tackles, 0.5 sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Pool even recovered a pair of onside kickoffs.
“Bumper, you know, he’s so funny because whenever he got the onside kick and ran it down there, he came.” Pittman said. “‘Hands, baby,’ and he punched me in the gut. I’m just so proud of him. He bleeds Arkansas. A lot of kids in there do, but he’s one of them that really does. For him to have the sack, he’s just… you can count on him. That’s sort of how Grant (Morgan) was last year. You can count on him. Bumper has been that way for the three years I’ve been here. So, I’m really happy for him. Especially those guys that are sixth-year seniors that come back and have success. Or his fifth year, his extra year because he never redshirted. But it’s really cool to see guys like that work so hard, and then decide to pass up the NFL for a year to come back. We haven’t beat the Green Bay Packers; we’re 2-0. But it’s nice for those things to happen to guys that come back.”
The win over South Carolina was the second year in a row the Hogs have opened with a conference win.
“It’s real big,” Jefferson said. “Coach Pittman put emphasis on it starting SEC play. We knew it was going to be a long, physical game. We just want to come out and be the more physical and dominant team and then just show the state that this program is still on the rise. There’s still more work that we’ve got to do. Go back and look at the film, get better and just keep this program on the rise.”
Arkansas will be at home to host Missouri State (2-0) and Bobby Petrino on Saturday night at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.