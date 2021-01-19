OFFENSE
QB — Austin Ledbetter, Sr. Bryant
RB — Kylin James, Sr, Dumas
RB — Joe Himon, Jr, Pulaski Academy
WR — Bryce Bohanon, Sr, Conway
WR — Hayden Schrader, Sr, Bryant
TE — Connor Clark, Sr., Jonesboro
OL — Terry Wells, Sr, Wynne
OL — Jayden Williams, Sr Conway
OL — Jack Struebing, Jr Springdale Har-Ber
OL — Makilan Thomas, Sr, LR Central
OL — Sam Widmer, Sr, Shiloh Christian
DEFENSE
DL — Jordan Hanna, Sr, Greenwood
DL — Rodricho Martin, Sr, Bryant
DL — Braxton Johnson, Jr, North Little Rock
DL — DJ Withers, Sr, Joe T Robinson
LB — Futa Shinkawa, Sr, Pulaski Academy
LB — Cole Joyce, Sr., Bentonville
LB — Marco Avant, Sr, Jonesboro
DB — Jayden Jasna, Jr, Greenwood
DB — Ty Dugger, Sr, Harding
DB — Josiah Johnson, Sr, Pulaski Academy
DB — Dreyden Norwood, Sr, FS Northside
SPECIAL
K — Brock Funk, Sr, Bryant
P — Liam Selhorst, Sr, NLR
KR — Logen Walker, Sr, Moutnain home
All-Purpose — Kam Turner, Sr, Rivercrest
All-Purpose — Landon Rogers, Sr, LR Parkview
