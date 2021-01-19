OFFENSE

QB — Austin Ledbetter, Sr. Bryant

RB — Kylin James, Sr, Dumas

RB — Joe Himon, Jr, Pulaski Academy

WR — Bryce Bohanon, Sr, Conway

WR — Hayden Schrader, Sr, Bryant

TE — Connor Clark, Sr., Jonesboro

OL — Terry Wells, Sr, Wynne

OL — Jayden Williams, Sr Conway

OL — Jack Struebing, Jr Springdale Har-Ber

OL — Makilan Thomas, Sr, LR Central

OL — Sam Widmer, Sr, Shiloh Christian

DEFENSE

DL — Jordan Hanna, Sr, Greenwood

DL — Rodricho Martin, Sr, Bryant

DL — Braxton Johnson, Jr, North Little Rock

DL — DJ Withers, Sr, Joe T Robinson

LB — Futa Shinkawa, Sr, Pulaski Academy

LB — Cole Joyce, Sr., Bentonville

LB — Marco Avant, Sr, Jonesboro

DB — Jayden Jasna, Jr, Greenwood

DB — Ty Dugger, Sr, Harding

DB — Josiah Johnson, Sr, Pulaski Academy

DB — Dreyden Norwood, Sr, FS Northside

SPECIAL

K — Brock Funk, Sr, Bryant

P — Liam Selhorst, Sr, NLR

KR — Logen Walker, Sr, Moutnain home

All-Purpose — Kam Turner, Sr, Rivercrest

All-Purpose — Landon Rogers, Sr, LR Parkview

