HUMBLE, Texas — The Central Arkansas men’s and women’s track and field teams closed out the 2021 campaign at the Southland Conference Championships in Humble, Texas, on Sunday. The women’s 4x400m relay, Jordan Atkins and Ayana Harris broke records on the final day of the championships. Both the men’s and women’s teams finished the meet in fifth place.
The squad of Tamera Rhode, Tyler Rose, Aysha Anderson, and Ajah Criner set the fastest time in UCA history in the 4x400m relay with a combined effort of 3:43.11 and finished second.
In the 100m hurdles, Harris broke her school record with a time of 13.88 and placed fourth. Anderson finished in seventh with a run of 14.33.
Atkins broke the UCA record, which he set yesterday in the prelims, in the 110m hurdles with a time of 14.07 on his way to a third-place finish.
Jewell won the 200m with a run of 20.72.
Criner won the 200m with a time of 23.63 and finished 0.23 seconds ahead of second.
With a career-best time of 11.45, Criner placed second in the 100m finals. Kendelle McCoy placed sixth with an effort of 11.73, which tied her personal best.
In the men’s 100m final, Jewell placed second with a time of 10.12.
TJ Robinson came in second in the 800m with an effort of 1:50.92. Ryan Yarde placed fifth with a run of 1:53.61 and Niklas Iking finished in sixth with a time of 1:53.67.
Tamara Reeves got a podium in the 1,500m as she placed third with a run of 4:38.83.
The squad of Sierra Temple, Rose, Criner, and McCoy recorded a fourth-place finish in the 4x100m relay and nearly tied the UCA record as they combined for a time of 46.23, the school record is 46.22.
Jared Hamilton finished the 1,500m in fifth with a time of 4:01.72. Hunter Henderson placed sixth with a run of 4:02.197. Jared Touart came in 15th with a mark of 4:14.17
Joshua Armstead, Robinson, Yarde, and Tristan LaVan combined for a time of 3:12.48 in the 4x400m relay and came in fifth.
LaVan came in sixth in the 400m with a time of 47.30.
In the men’s high jump, Timquorian Johnson placed sixth with a height of 2.01m (6-7.0).
Anderson finished the 400m hurdles with a mark of 1:05.36 and finished seventh.
Reeves placed seventh in the 5,000m with a mark of 18:00.14. Sara Steimel came in ninth with a run of 18:10.14. Kennedy Timmerman came in 11th with an effort of 18:22.01. Erin Woodward finished 13th with a time of 18:28.89. Bekah Bostian came in 27th with a run of 19:04.06.
Johnson Adegbite, Alec Townsley, Emmanuel Olie, and Bruce White posted a group effort of 41.15 and came in eighth in the 4x100m relay.
With a time of 15:09.38, Max Nores finished in ninth in the 5,000m. Julian Haessner placed 27th with a run of 15:45.50. Parker Jackson came in 28th with a mark of 15:46.17. Philipp Haessner posted a personal-best effort of 16:02.94 and finished 33rd. With a run of 16:21.00, Tate Whaley came in 37th. Henderson finished in 38th with a mark of 16:21.08. Simon Schneider notched a career-best run of 16:29.23 and came in 42nd. With a personal-best effort of 16:30.47, Touart placed 43rd.
In the women’s high jump, Natalie Louw finished in 10th with a personal-best leap of 1.65m (5-5.0).
Aidan Patton tied for 11th in the discus with a throw of 41.44m (135-11). Timon Dresselhaus placed 18th with a toss of 38.39m (125-11).
From the Coach – Head Coach Beau Theriot
“I’m very proud of how we preformed even though we were a bit short on our goals. The teams were amazing and showed incredible maturity and grit. We still have a few going to NCAA regionals, so the season continues for us.”
