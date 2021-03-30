ATLANTA — Skylar Baker scored in the 84th minute Sunday to lift Hendrix to a 1-0 win over Oglethorpe (Ga.) in Southern Athletic Association (SAA) action at OU Track and Field. The Warriors, who have not allowed a goal in the last six games in the series, posted their third shutout this season and improved to 7-0-1 in the last eight against the Stormy Petrels.
Four of Hendrix’s (3-2, 2-2 SAA) five games this season have ended 1-0, with Jeff Trimble’s squad improving to 2-2 in such instances.
“The ladies worked hard today,” Trimble said. “The rain certainly was a factor.
“I feel like we came out and played really well in the first half but played a little flat in the second. Oglethorpe did a great job today. They were very organized and well-coached, so it was a good performance for us to stay in the game.”
Haley Lowell blocked a Claire Huchingson shot but was unable to control the ball, which landed at the foot of Baker (1) and into the back of the net following the rebound.
“I’m really proud of Skylar for following up the shot,” Trimble commented. “The team has been working on that a lot this year.”
Huchingson and reigning SAA Offensive Player of the Week Mary Helen VanHoy each totaled four shots, as the Warriors compiled 16 compared to just nine by Oglethorpe (0-3, 0-3 SAA).
VanHoy and Bailey Lindsey recorded two shots on goal apiece.
Anna Claire Lewis (3-2) went the distance between the pipes and posted her second solo clean sheet this season after making four saves.
Lewis, now with 82 stops in her career, moved into a tie with Meredith Corrado for sixth on Hendrix’s all-time list.
Kirsten Brown recorded four shots and two on frame in the loss.
Lowell (0-3) netted seven saves in 90 minutes in net.
Hendrix hosts Rhodes (Tenn.) on Saturday. Kickoff from Warrior Soccer Field is set for 5 p.m. CT.
