Bearkatz best Bulldogs

The Quitman Bulldogs hosted the Melbourne Bearkatz for a noon tipoff Saturday. Both the Bearkatz and Lady Bearkatz won both contests.
The Lady Katz (4-0, 0-0) took an early lead, but the Lady Bulldogs (0-2, 0-0) came back and took the lead off of Silver Mullinks’ and-one score. After the first quarter it was 9-7 in favor of the Lady Bulldogs. Strong defense was played by both squads.
The second quarter was all Lady Bearkatz. They outscored the Lady Bulldogs 22-4. This big quarter gave the Lady Katz a 35-17 lead at half.
Mullinks opened up the scoring in the second half, but the Lady Katz still managed to push their lead to 20 in the third.
Jenna Lawrence of the Lady Bearkatz and Mullinks of the Lady Bulldogs both had 17 points apiece. Keley McCarn was the only other to get into double digits as she had 12.
The boys’ game was tightly contested. The teams exchanged the lead several times, even into the third quarter. The Bulldogs (1-3, 0-0) took an early 10-9 lead in the first after an and one.
Even though the Bulldogs trailed 23-16 after the second, they led heavy in the fouls category. They committed only one foul, while the Katz (2-2, 0-0) had nine.
The Bulldogs took a 33-31 lead late in the third when Bo Mauldin hit a short jump shot.
Remington Lawrence hit a buzzer-beater to give the Bearkatz a two point lead at the end of the quarter.
The Bearkatz held the Bulldogs without a field goal for the first seven and a half minutes in the fourth.
Lawrence was the leading scorer for the Katz with 15.
Nic Shue and Jacob Cantrell of the Bulldogs both had 14.
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will travel to Southside for games against the Southerners Thursday.
