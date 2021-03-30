SAN ANTONIO, Texas _ Sophomore Ramon Vingochea got his first career run batted in at an opportune time Sunday to send the University of Central Arkansas Bears to a 4-3 victory over the UIW Cardinals at Sullivan Field.
The win earned the Bears a 2-2 split in the Southland Conference series, their third consecutive conference split. UCA improved to 9-11 overall and 6-6 in league play.
Vingochea, playing in his hometown of San Antonio, poked a base hit through the right side that scored Benny Ayala and broke a 3-3 tie. Redshirt freshman Tyler Cleveland then finished it off in the ninth with his third inning of work to earn his third victory of the season.
The Bears, who won Friday’s series opener but dropped both games of Saturday’s doubleheader, out-hit the Cardinals 9-7, with Ayala, Kolby Johnson and R.J. Pearson all picking up two. Ayala also scored two of UCA’s four runs, including the game winner after his own base hit up the middle in the eighth.
UIW (10-8, 7-5) broke open a scoreless game with a pair of runs in the fifth. UCA answered quickly with three runs off four hits in the top of the sixth. Pearson led off with a double to right center and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Connor Emmet’s sacrifice fly made it 2-1 before A.J. Mendolia added a base hit to center.
Ayala’s double to right center scored him and pinch hitter Conner Flagg gave the Bears a 3-2 lead with an RBI single up the middle.
The Cardinals tied it in the seventh with a leadoff triple and an error on a bunt, setting up UCA’s eighth-inning rally.
UCA got a strong start from senior right hander Mark Moyer, who went six innings, allowing 5 hits and 2 unearned runs while striking out 3 and walking 1. Cleveland went the final three, allowing 2 hits and 1 run while striking out 2, including the second out of the ninth inning.
