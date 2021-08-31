Conway — The Central Arkansas Men’s Soccer Team scored a goal in the eighth minute to seal a 1-0 victory over the Belmont Bruins in their second match of the season.
First half – early goal and big chances
The first real contribution to the tough nonconference match was the goal that eventually sealed the deal for the Bears. Bradyn Knutson played a quick ball into the feet of Karim Diao who turned on his defender and played a lovely through ball into the feet of Vicent Abaso, who has now scored two goals in two games. Abaso rounded the goalkeeper with his first touch and had a simple tap-in.
The Bears would have the better of the chances in the first half with Alberto Suarez, Rubyn Gill, and Ole Kjoerholt coming closest.
Second half – Dominant hold up play
The second half was more of the same for the Bears as the defense put together a perfect clean sheet with zero goals and zero shots on goal, while only allowing three total shots which all were off target. Rubyn Gill had two chances to score and put both of those shots on target, but couldn’t double the Bears advantage.
Hear from the coach
“We have three tough ones coming on the road, so we have to work this week on finishing more of our chances. Life would be a lot easier if we put more chances away. I’m proud of the guys effort for playing two games in a weekend and I am pleased with how we are progressing,” said Head Coach Frank Kohlenstein after the 1-0 win.
Hear from the players
“It was important to start the season 2-0 and I think we followed our plan. Personally, I have never experienced this before, scoring two goals in two games so I am happy about that. Now I must try and get more for the team,” said Vicent Abaso on his personal and the team’s form.
“It was amazing for the defense to keep the clean sheet. We knew a clean sheet would mean the win for us. That is what we are aiming for every match,” said the Captain, Alberto Suarez on the dominant defensive performance.
“Everything just feels great out there! I feel that I need to score now while still providing assists. We don’t feel rushed and getting the assist was an amazing feeling,” said Karim Diao after his second match for the Bears.
The Bears are on the road in the UAB Tournament next weekend, with two matches to be played. Friday, September 3 against Elon with a kickoff of 4 P.M. and Sunday, September 5 against UAB with a kickoff of 5 P.M.
