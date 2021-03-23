BEAUMONT, Texas — The University of Central Arkansas Bears got solid pitching from a senior and a redshirt freshman Sunday in downing the Lamar Cardinals 6-1 to split their Southland Conference series.
Senior Conner Williams, in his 55th career appearance but just his first career start, tossed 4 2/3 innings and limited the Cardinals to five hits and one run while striking out two. Redshirt freshman Tyler Cleveland went the rest of the way, allowing just 2 hits and no runs over 4 1/3 innings to earn his second win in as many days.
The Bears went ahead 1-0 in the third when Coby Potvin’s ground out scored Nathaniel Sagdahl, who had walked. The Cardinals tied it in the bottom of the inning but would not score again.
UCA added two runs in the sixth inning off two hits, including an RBI single to center by freshman Drew Sturgeon and an RBI groundout by sophomore Kolby Johnson. The Bears then put up three insurance runs in the top of the ninth, using four hits and an error. Junior Connor Emmet brought home the first run with a single to right center. Beau Orlando scored on an error and Sturgeon added his second RBI with a base hit to center to score Emmet.
Lamar got five innings out of its starter Dylan Johnson, who took the loss. UCA handed Lamar closer Jack Dallas his first run allowed of the season in the sixth inning.
Sturgeon went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI, while junior second baseman Benny Ayala addded a pair of hits.
The Bears (7-8, 4-4) will travel to Oxford, Miss., on Tuesday to take on 4th-ranked Ole Miss. Game time is 6:30 p.m. at Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field. The game will be carried live on The Bear 91.3 and on ESPN+.
