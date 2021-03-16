Heber Springs, AR (72543)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Heavy downpours are possible. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.