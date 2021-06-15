The sixth annual Big Buzz Bass tournament presented by Bradford Marine and ATV returns to Lake Maumelle June 12, with more than $6,000 in prizes up for grabs. For the third consecutive year the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is working with 103.7 FM The Buzz to support the tournament and Arkansas bass fishing.
The tournament will take place Saturday, June 12, out of Westrock Landing on Lake Maumelle. Entry fee is $100 per boat. Weigh in will be at 2 p.m. at Westrock Landing.
Big Buzz Bass Tournament, Lake Maumelle, June 12Registration is open at www.1037thebuzz.com. Take-off order for the tournament will be based on the order in which anglers register. Official tournament rules and other information also is available at the Buzz website.
Corky’s Ribs and BBQ will provide lunch for all tournament participants at the weigh-in.
Signal Media of Arkansas and its flagship station 103.7 FM The Buzz have supported the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission for years by providing AGFC staff with a platform to talk about hunting, fishing and conservation in The Natural State on the station’s radio shows. AGFC Assistant Chief of Communications Trey Reid appears on the station’s “Show With No Name” at 6:35 a.m. every Wednesday to field questions and share news about the great outdoors.
The Big Buzz Bass tournament originally had been scheduled for the Arkansas River, but river flows and small craft advisories forced organizers to move the event to Lake Maumelle. Similar conditions pushed the tournament to Lake Maumelle the past two years.
