Bikini Cup Champion

Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- County leaders balk at ambulance proposal
- Half million bond for Shirley man
- Adoptable Pet of the Week
- Freedom Fest planned for July 2-3
- Trauma season: Why summer is no vacation for first-responders
- New bridge for Big Creek
- Half million bond for Shirley man
- Birdges hired as next Panther baseball coach
- Bluegrass & Fried Chicken Festival
- Fairfield Bay EMS operations resume
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
72°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 79%
- Feels Like: 72°
- Heat Index: 72°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 72°
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:52:26 AM
- Sunset: 08:26:05 PM
- Dew Point: 65°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. High 93F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Tonight
Some passing clouds. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunny. Hot. High 93F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.