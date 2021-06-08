HEBER SPRINGS – Ryan Bridges was announced to be the new head coach of the Heber Springs Panthers’ baseball team Monday night during the school board meeting.
More information about the hire will be in next week’s edition.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the morning. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 10, 2021 @ 6:12 am
HEBER SPRINGS – Ryan Bridges was announced to be the new head coach of the Heber Springs Panthers’ baseball team Monday night during the school board meeting.
More information about the hire will be in next week’s edition.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the morning. High 88F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.