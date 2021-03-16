The Harding men’s tennis team improved to 4-2, defeating Missouri-St. Louis, 5-2, on Saturday in St. Louis for their first road match win of the season. Senior Luis Tirado won his 50th career doubles match to put him tied for 17th in school history.
The Bisons continued their doubles success, winning the doubles point for the fifth time in six tries. Morgan Salvan and Alvaro de Lorenzo won their second straight match at No. 1 with a 6-1 victory. Tirado and Diego Pierola secured the point for the Bisons with their team-high fourth win of the season, a 6-4 victory at No. 3.
In singles, Dani Ortiz won his 20th career match with a 6-2, 7-6 win at No. 2. Salvan and Bryce Walker both secured their second consecutive victories at No. 3 and No. 6. De Lorenzo clinched the match with his third straight win, 7-6, 6-2.
The Bisons will travel to Missouri next weekend to face regional foes, beginning with Rockhurst on March 19 at 12:00 p.m. and Northwest Missouri State on March 20 at 1:00 p.m.
