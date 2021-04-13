MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Hendrix’s Ben Brezette finished tied for 13th after the third round of the Rhodes (Tenn.) Spring Classic at Mirimichi Golf Course.
The Warriors placed eighth after totaling a three-round score of 940 (311+312+317) on the par-72, 6,974-yard course.
After 54 holes, Brezette, the reigning Southern Athletic Association (SAA) Men’s Golfer of the Week, carded a 227 (77+73+77). Cole Cody posted a two-day total of 236 (76+78+82).
Hendrix’s A.J. Smith fired his best 18-hole score of the tournament Monday, improving by two strokes compared to Sunday’s second round, while Mac Kim was one better than his previous round. Kim ended one stroke behind Cody after totaling a 237 (78+80+79). Smith shot a 240 (80+81+79). Jack Lester carded an 85 in each round of the Classic to post a total of 255.
Webster (Mo.), which is receiving votes for the Top 25, won the tournament with an 873 (294+289+290). The Gorloks’ Will Hocker won the individual title after shooting a seven-under 209 (69+72+68).
The Warriors compete in the SAA Championship April 23-25 at Chateau Elan Golf Club in Braselton, Ga.
