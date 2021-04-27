Harding Track and Field will keep on student close to home this fall. Senior Quitman Bulldog Jacob Cantrell signed his letter of intent to run track at Harding University last month.
Cantrell competes in the high jump, long jump, triple jump, 110 hurdles, and 300 hurdles.
Cantrell said choosing Harding was easy, “besides the amazing campus, Harding is such a good school with a good track program. Not to mention it’s close to home.”
Don Hood, track coach of Harding University, said “I think Jacob has a tremendous amount of potential. He has some great physical qualities and a competitive spirt that I am excited to add to our team. I think he has a chance to develop into a very good decathlete for us. He’s going to help us win a conference and a national championship.”
Cantrell was hooked on track when he placed first in a high jump competition. “I knew I wanted to compete in college when I won my first even in track. I was the potential and my love for the sport had peaked.”
In 2020 Cantrell was named to the Indoor Track All-State team. He also earn All-Conference honors in cross country.
DJ Marrs, Cantrell’s high school coach said he’s a “great kid. [He is a] super hard worker and very coachable. Every track meet he is trying to beat himself and consistently PR, which he has done in almost every meet this year.”
Cantrell wanted to thank his parents, Coach Burgerner, and Coach Marrs for being supportive towards hit goals and by his side every step of the way.
The Bison have done well already this season. They have placed top three in six meets this season.
Cantrell and the Bison will get to work next January when the track season gets started for colleges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.