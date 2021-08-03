MAYFLOWER — The Dr. James E. Moore Jr. Camp Robinson Firing Range will hold a variety of special offers to its patrons throughout August to celebrate National Shooting Sports Month. Range staff have prepared a variety of promotions to get people off the couch and on the range to prepare for this year’s hunting seasons.
To kick off the month, All pistol and rifle range access from Aug. 4 through Aug. 8 is on the house. All customers shooting at the 200-yard rifle range and 50-yard pistol range can shoot for free.
The free shooting doesn’t end for some at the end of that week. Children from ages 6 to 17 and adults 65 years old and older may shoot for free the entire month. All youth under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
The AGFC also has a special incentive for anyone purchasing a hunting or fishing license or firearm. Any individual who has purchased a new firearm in the last 30 days can shoot at no charge on the rifle or pistol range with a proof of purchase from an FFL dealer. Anyone who has purchased a hunting or fishing license on or after July 1, 2021 also may use the pistol or rifle range for free during the entire month.
The complex includes a 200-yard rifle rangeThe above specials revolve around the rifle and pistol ranges, but shotgunners aren’t left out in the cold. All skeet and trap will be half price for the entire month. The $2 charge is simply to recover the cost of the clay targets used.
Females are one of the fastest growing groups in the outdoors, and that includes shooting sports. The range also is offering a special ladies weekend, Aug. 21-22, when women can shoot on any range (pistol, rifle or shotgun) for free.
Staff also will hold basic shooting classes in archery, pistol and rifle shooting Aug. 7-8 for a free Family Weekend. Food trucks will be on site for customers to make a full day of shooting and fun at the range.
Contact Range Manager Bill Haynes at william.haynes@agfc.ar.gov or call 501-470-9904 for more information or to register for a class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.