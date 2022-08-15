FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas held its first scrimmage of the preseason with Sam Pittman feeling pretty good afterward.
The season will open three weeks from Saturday’s scrimmage when Cincinnati comes to Fayetteville for a key non-conference game. As far as Saturday’s scrimmage Pittman talked about how it went.
“We had right around 102 total plays today,” Pittman said. “We went 1 offense vs. 2 defense, 2 offense vs. 1 defense, 3 vs. 3, they came back and did good on good, 1-on-1, 2-on-2, 3-on-3, somewhere around close to 30 plays in those two racks apiece. And then we had a third-down situation where we stayed out there eight plays in a row. We had a high-red (zone) situation, low red situation, then a 2-minute. And the 2-minute was very short, even though the 1 offense got the ball down there able to kick a field goal. We were on the 50 with 22 seconds and no timeouts, and they were able to get us in field goal range. The 2s weren’t really close on that.
“Some things that we have to work on are pre-snap penalties. When you’re playing 1s, 2s and 3s, sometimes when you say you had five false starts, you’re in panic mode. Most of those were with the younger kids, still trying to learn. We’ve got to get better with that. We did have two illegal formations on punt team that we’ve got to get fixed. Very little holding calls, very few pass interference calls. Those are going to happen, but I thought we were good both in those two categories. We kicked the ball off a couple of times out of bounds. In my opinion, there were nine penalties that we had that were just us, not that we leave it to an official and was that holding, was it not. Those things we have to clean up, and that’s usually what happens in the first scrimmage, especially with your younger kids. But the tempo was good, and I feel like our team is in pretty good shape. I think we’re in good shape with three weeks to go, but we’re certainly not game ready. I saw a lot of good things out there.”
Pittman was asked if anyone stood out though more will be known in that regard when Pittman watches the tape of the scrimmage.
“I thought, especially in third down and all over the place, 4, 8, 11, 9 (yards to gain), I thought our offensive line, 1-on-1, I thought they protected extremely well,” Pittman said. “We were 6 or 7 for 8 on offense, and our wideouts are getting open. Matt Landers had a good day, (Isaiah) Sategna had a good day. I’m talking about with some of the long balls. KJ (Jefferson) threw the ball exceptionally well. On defense, there were a lot of sacks. Zach (Williams) had some, Dorian Gerald had some. A guy I really like on the defensive front and is playing his butt off is Terry Hampton. He’s playing really good football right now for us. He just shows up all the time, everywhere. We’re a little banged up in the secondary right now. (Jalen) Catalon had a family issue that he needed to go to. I don’t want to make anything more out of that, it’s truly a family issue that he had and needed to get back home. I’d like to keep that between him and I, if you would. But I wanted to tell you he wasn’t out there. Knox caught a couple of good balls, a 20 and a 35-yard. Cam Little kicked the ball well, made all four of his field goals. We missed one in the 2-minute drive, but overall, Drew Sanders made a lot of plays. Drew made a couple of sacks. He’s a good player, now. Overall, (Jadon) Haselwood caught the ball well.
“Our wideouts right now, guys, are playing really well. 84 (Warren Thompson) caught a touchdown. Our wideouts are playing good right now. I really like the young Sategna kid, I really like him. He did some really nice things today, as well. But we’ve got big wideouts, we’ve got a quarterback who’s getting it to them, we’re able to protect, and that’s, right now, that’s a good thing. Rocket (Sanders) did some nice things, blocked well, certainly. Had some nice runs in there. I don’t know who else I left out, but that’s kind of right off the top of my head.”
Pittman said the Hogs didn’t tackle to the ground instead just thudded, but in an aggressive way.
“We thudded, but it was a thud, now,” Pittman said. “A thud that will knock them down. I think we did the right thing. We came out and had a few bumps and bruises going into it. Of course we had some guys who were out, but they’re all coming back, if that makes sense. They’re not season-ending injuries, but we’re beat up a little bit and with Cat having to go home, you can either be disappointed or find somebody to replace him. I think (L Brini did a nice job back there, Jayden Johnson did a nice job back there. But we thudded and it was real physical. I thought the officials, we had SEC officials come in today, I let them run the practice. I mean, you had to knock the heck out of a guy for him to be down.
“Actually, it’s harder to thud than it is to tackle because you can’t leave your feet. You’ve got to run your hips through and take another step and tackle him. Barry and them, right now what we’ve done is taken our teach session, and teach usually is something new coming in, it’s more mental than physical about the mid to end of practice where you’re trying to get more of a mental, we’re good mentally but we’re kind of taking a break physically. We’re putting in a 5-minute period there where we’re tackling during that teach period. Making an emphasis on having a tackle circuit, so that’s what we’re going to do so we can make up for the tackling loss that we will have in two scrimmages.”
Pittman talked about injuries though he later said that freshman offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee did injure his shoulder and didn’t return.
“Well, you know how it always is, you don’t know until they go see the trainer at the end,” Pittman said. “But let’s say this, we didn’t have anybody go out that didn’t come back. So, now we had some guys that didn’t start, we’ve got a few concussion guys and they’re not back yet, but we didn’t have anybody that started that said ‘hey, he’s not able to come back.’”
Pittman was asked if it was better the penalties happened today and not in three weeks when the Bearcats are the opponent?
“Well, it’s never good,” Pittman said. “You look like a fool out there when you’ve got your tackle lined up too deep. But you’re also, again, we’ve got to get it corrected. But again, you’re looking at 3-deep of all those units. We punted twice per unit, 1-2-3. The 1s, 2s and 3s punted twice apiece. We kicked eight field goals, plus extra points. We kicked off three times, 1s, 2s, 3s. We were formation twice and we kicked a couple out of bounds. I don’t know how concerning that is today, but it’s the first scrimmage and that’s why you scrimmage. You try to make it as much as you can the atmosphere of a game, we’re coming off the sideline on the field and this is it. Maybe a little bit of jitters there, but I’m not overly concerned about it because it hadn’t happened at practice. It’s just we’ve got to get it fixed. It certainly gives you a point of emphasis to make.”
Jefferson threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Landers and one of 40 to Thompson. Landers also had a 65-yard reception from Jefferson. Tight end Trey Knox also caught 20- and 35-yard passes from Jefferson. Zach Williams, Dorian Gerald and Drew Sanders each had a sack. Freshman JJ Hollingsworth recovered a fumble and McKinley Williams intercepted a Cade Fortin pass. Freshman tight end Tyrus Washington caught a 35-yard pass from Malik Hornsby.
