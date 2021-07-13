CONWAY, Ark. - R.J. Thomas, a Conway native who spent the last four years on the Richmond coaching staff, is coming home. The former Hendrix head coach, who guided the Warriors to their first conference tournament championship and only berth in the NCAA Championship in program history, has been named to the same position, director of athletics Amy Weaver announced Tuesday. Thomas, who will also serve as coordinator of athletic fundraising and begins his duties July 1, replaces Sean McSheffery, who resigned in May.
"R.J. has a tremendous amount of baseball expertise, and his coaching philosophy echoes the mission of our department," Weaver said. "Couple that with his knowledge of Hendrix and Division III recruiting, and it will give him the ability to hit the ground running right away. Coach Thomas has a proven track record of success and inherits a talented team, so there is no doubt he will build our already well-established program to compete against the highly competitive teams in the Southern Athletic Association (SAA) as well as on the national level."
Thomas, a Conway High School alumnus, is excited for his second tour of duty in the central part of The Natural State.
"I am humbled and honored to be the next head coach at Hendrix," Thomas said. "I want to thank President Ellis Arnold and Amy Weaver for the opportunity to come home to a place that's always been special to me and my family. I also want to thank Thad McCracken and the entire search committee for their professionalism and support through the search process. Hendrix is a great place, and I'm excited to be back serving the next group of Warriors. Once a Warrior, always a Warrior!"
Thomas spent the last four seasons (2018-21) as the Richmond pitching coach on Tracy Woodson's staff. In 2020, Thomas was promoted to associate head coach.
The Spiders were off to one of the hottest starts in the Woodson era in 2021 before a pause in the season due to COVID-19. Thomas's 2021 pitching staff finished the season fifth in the Atlantic 10 with a team 5.21 ERA in 293.2 innings of work. The Spider staff was second in the league by holding opponents to a .248 average against, and was third in the league averaging 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings pitched. Colby Wyatt became the first three-time A-10 Pitcher of the Week recipient for the Spiders since Tim Stauffer in 2003. Wyatt finished the 2021 season holding opponents to a .204 average against. He threw four complete games, as Richmond was 3-1 in A-10 competition in his starts. Jacob Marcus ended the season with a team-best 10.9 Ks per nine innings. Alden Mathes, who was named to the Atlantic 10 All-Freshman Team, held opponents to a .205 average against.
In 2020, Thomas' pitching staff recorded 152 strikeouts in just 17 games as the season was canceled due to COVID-19. He utilized four starters through the early stages of the season.
The Richmond pitching staff continued to make strides in 2019, earning a 4.54 team ERA in 487.2 innings of work, which included a 7-1 win at No. 17 Georgia Tech in the second game of the season. Fifteen pitchers made at least 10 appearances during the season, as the depth of the Spider staff was a key element. The weekend duo of Tim Miller and Brendan McGuigan started every weekend. Miller led the team pitching 75.2 innings and holding opponents to a .221 batting average. Miller led the team with five wins. McGuigan led the team with 84 strikeouts in 70.0 innings of work, ranking 74th nationally with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings pitched. Layne Looney returned for another season at Richmond after being drafted in 2018. Looney led the Spiders with five saves during the season, appearing in 22 games. Antonio Balducci led the team with 23 appearances out of the bullpen for the second-straight season. Thomas helped McGuigan earn the A-10 Pitcher of the Week award. Marcus ranked as the seventh-best freshman nationally in strikeouts per nine innings.
In his first full season with the Spider pitchers, Thomas' staff compiled a 3.70 ERA, had two players receive professional contract offers and helped lead the Spiders to the most wins in a single season in the Woodson era. Looney led the Spiders with a 0.60 ERA and was selected in the 19th round of the MLB Draft by the Chicago Cubs before deciding to come back and pitch his senior season with Richmond. Robbie Baker signed a free agent deal with the Boston Red Sox and competed with the Gulf Coast League Red Sox (now Florida Complex League Red Sox) during the summer of 2018. The 3.70 staff ERA ranked fourth in the A-10, while the Spiders struck out an average of 8.51 hitters per game, fourth best in the conference. The Spiders struck out a school-record 471 hitters, led by Baker's 78. Under Thomas' guidance, Looney and Baker each earned All-Atlantic 10 first team honors, and Miller was named to the league's All-Freshman Team. The Spiders were among the top staffs in the nation, ranking 48th nationally in WHIP, 38th in team ERA and 21st in hits allowed per nine innings.
Thomas came to Richmond following a five-year stint (2013-17) as head coach at Southwestern (Texas). During his time at the helm, the Pirates played in five-straight Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Tournaments and advanced to the title game in 2016. Thomas coached 23 All-SCAC honorees, including 2015 SCAC Player of the Year Will Cates.
Off the field, Thomas helped develop donor and restored alumni relationships that helped with several improvements around Rockwell Family Baseball Field. During Thomas's tenure, the Pirates made upgrades to the dugouts, home plate area, laser graded the infield, installed a new irrigation system for the field and assisted with bullpen improvements. His teams also excelled in the classroom, earning the highest team GPA (3.20) in program history in 2017.
Prior to his time at Southwestern, Thomas spent eight seasons as a coach at Hendrix, serving as an assistant for two years (2005-06) before being elevated to the helm of the program for six (2007-12). He led the Warriors to three SCAC tournaments, including two appearances in the SCAC Tournament championship game and the 2009 title. Following the 2009 conference tournament championship, Hendrix advanced to the West Regional of the NCAA tournament, and Thomas was named the SCAC Coach of the Year. In 2011, he led the Warriors back to the SCAC Tournament championship game after guiding Hendrix to a second place finish in the SCAC West Division. In six seasons at the helm, Thomas coached 32 All-SCAC selections and outfielder Collin Radack, the eventual Southern Athletic Association Player of the Year and consensus All-American who became a 20th round selection in the 2014 MLB Draft by the Saint Louis Cardinals.
Thomas and Radack worked on the same Richmond staff for four seasons, with Radack serving as hitting coach.
Thomas also was a warrior as a fundraiser, securing more than $250,000 to build Warrior Baseball Field prior to first pitch of the 2008 campaign.
Off the field, Hendrix excelled in the classroom, earning a 3.16 GPA over the eight seasons Thomas spent with the program.
While at Hendrix, Thomas also served as assistant director of compliance for two years (2011-12) and athletic facilities construction coordinator in 2007.
Thomas pitched for the Warriors in 2000 before transferring to Central Arkansas, where he did not play.
Thomas earned a Bachelor of Science in business administration from Central Arkansas in 2004. R.J. and his wife, Stephanie, have two daughters, Sophie and Isabel.
